Noah Schnapp reveals iconic franchise actor he gets confused for

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has shared some wild fan encounters since joining the popular franchise in 2016.
The 21-year-old made a solo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he discussed the fifth and final season of the Netflix series.
While discussing the show's passionate fanbase, Noah opened up about the love and admiration the cast receives, noting, "When we're all together, it's kind of insanity."
He also shared that for the past few years, people have mistaken him for Harry Potter, the boy who lived, the iconic Daniel Radcliffe's character.
"They'll come up to me, and they'll be like, 'I love your show. Thank you.' And I'm like, 'Thank you so much. I appreciate the support.' And then they're like, 'I adore Harry Potter. I love the character.' And I'm like, 'Oh, wrong franchise.'"
Jimmy then pointed out that "there are some similarities" between Stranger Things and Harry Potter, which Noah agreed with.
Notably, Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 1 is now streaming on Netflix, while Vol. 2 drops on December 25 with three episodes, and the two-hour finale will be released on December 31.