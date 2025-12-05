Dakota Johnson forms sweet bond with Aishwarya Rai at Red Sea Film Fest 2025

The unexpectedly heartwarming red carpet moment between Dakota Johnson and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was not on fans’ 2025 bingo cards.
On Thursday, December 4, the Red Sea International Film Festival kicked off its anticipated run in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, bringing famous celebrities from across the globe to a high-profile cultural event.
While the glitzy event featured many iconic moments, one in particular left fans especially excited: the delightful red carpet interaction between Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hollywood star Dakota Johnson.
In a now-viral video, the gorgeous Indian and American actresses can be seen forming a sweet bond on the Red Sea Film Festival’s red carpet as they hold hands, smile at each other, and share a delightful conversation while posing for the cameras.
During their sweet encounter, the Madame Web starlet told the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress that she visited the Maha Kumbh Mela during her trip to India, making Bachchan visibly joyful to hear about the experience.
The heartfelt moment quickly ignited a frenzy among fans, who swooned over the encounter calling it as one of the most unexpected yet delightful celebrity interactions of the year.
“Unexpected collab,” commented one, while a second gushed, “Both are so beautiful.”
A third praised, “Two divas in one frame.”
“Well, this crossover wasn’t on our 2025 bingo card,” a fourth excitedly noted.