Entertainment

Miley Cyrus shares hilarious reason she got engaged to Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus confirmed her engagement to Maxx Morando on Tuesday

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Miley Cyrus shares hilarious reason she got engaged to Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus shares hilarious reason she got engaged to Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus has revealed the hilarious and surprising reason she said “yes” to boyfriend Maxx Morando, giving fans a peek behind her engagement.

On Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Flowers singer joked she got engaged to Maxx Morando because of a secret “phobia”—she hates paper, even cue cards made her “want to vomit.”

Cyrus said that “the real problem is when people have dry hands and they touch paper.”

Due to her extreme fear, Cyrus revealed she now has fiancé Morando open all her Amazon packages outside their Los Angeles home.

“That's why I got engaged. I make my fiance open all the packages outside,” The Hannah Montana star quipped.

When reminded by Kimmel that the paper symbolizes the first anniversary, Cyrus immediately countered, “No here.”

Kimmel teased Cyrus that she might “even sign the marriage certificate” when she and Morando tie the knot.

Cyrus briefly referenced her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, noting their certificate was on “smooth paper,” which she preferred.

The couple divorced in 2020 after 13 months of marriage.

Notably, Miley Cyrus appearance came after she confirmed her engagement to the musician, 27, on Tuesday after debuting a $150,000 ring on her wedding finger at a recent red carpet event.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

'Emily in Paris' star stays in custody for 18 days after arrest in Japan

'Emily in Paris' star stays in custody for 18 days after arrest in Japan
'Emily in Paris' actor arrested in Japan over 'suspicion of attempting to smuggle illegal drugs'

BLACKPINK's Lisa teams up with Don Lee, Lee Jin-uk for Netflix's thriller 'Tygo'

BLACKPINK's Lisa teams up with Don Lee, Lee Jin-uk for Netflix's thriller 'Tygo'
Netflix is expanding its 'Extraction' universe with a South Korean action chapter, headlined by Don Lee

Margot Robbie steps in as Jacob Elordi faces 'Wuthering Heights' backlash

Margot Robbie steps in as Jacob Elordi faces 'Wuthering Heights' backlash
Margot Robbie leaps to Jacob Elordi’s defense amid explosive 'Wuthering Heights' backlash

Noah Schnapp reveals iconic franchise actor he gets confused for

Noah Schnapp reveals iconic franchise actor he gets confused for
'Stranger Things' star has opened up about hilarious fan encounters during his recent interview

Dakota Johnson forms sweet bond with Aishwarya Rai at Red Sea Film Fest 2025

Dakota Johnson forms sweet bond with Aishwarya Rai at Red Sea Film Fest 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Dakota Johnson’s sweet red carpet moment at the 2025 Red Sea Film Festival sparks buzz

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol celebrate 30th Anniversary of 'DDLJ' with iconic tribute

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol celebrate 30th Anniversary of 'DDLJ' with iconic tribute
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starred together in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' in 1995

Katy Perry takes romance abroad, joins Justin Trudeau on official Japan trip

Katy Perry takes romance abroad, joins Justin Trudeau on official Japan trip
Katy Perry makes first joint political appearance with boyfriend Justin Trudeau in Tokyo, Japan

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after Kylie Jenner surgery update

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after Kylie Jenner surgery update
Timothée Chalamet makes surprising revelation after Kylie Jenner underwent stem cell surgery

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share festive moments in first married Christmas

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share festive moments in first married Christmas
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in an intimate ceremony California, on September 27, 2025

Miley Cyrus reveals her biggest fear after Maxx Morando engagement

Miley Cyrus reveals her biggest fear after Maxx Morando engagement
The ‘Flowers’ crooner makes a shocking confession during her appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Justin Baldoni blasts Blake Lively, compares her tactics to Taylor Swift

Justin Baldoni blasts Blake Lively, compares her tactics to Taylor Swift
Justin Baldoni called out Blake Lively for playing the victim on the set of 'It Ends With Us'

Inside Kim Cattrall’s elegant, low-key London wedding to Russell Thomas

Inside Kim Cattrall’s elegant, low-key London wedding to Russell Thomas
Kim Cattrall and Russell Thomas first met in 2016 at the BBC show set Woman's Hour