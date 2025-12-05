Miley Cyrus shares hilarious reason she got engaged to Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus has revealed the hilarious and surprising reason she said “yes” to boyfriend Maxx Morando, giving fans a peek behind her engagement.
On Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Flowers singer joked she got engaged to Maxx Morando because of a secret “phobia”—she hates paper, even cue cards made her “want to vomit.”
Cyrus said that “the real problem is when people have dry hands and they touch paper.”
Due to her extreme fear, Cyrus revealed she now has fiancé Morando open all her Amazon packages outside their Los Angeles home.
“That's why I got engaged. I make my fiance open all the packages outside,” The Hannah Montana star quipped.
When reminded by Kimmel that the paper symbolizes the first anniversary, Cyrus immediately countered, “No here.”
Kimmel teased Cyrus that she might “even sign the marriage certificate” when she and Morando tie the knot.
Cyrus briefly referenced her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, noting their certificate was on “smooth paper,” which she preferred.
The couple divorced in 2020 after 13 months of marriage.
Notably, Miley Cyrus appearance came after she confirmed her engagement to the musician, 27, on Tuesday after debuting a $150,000 ring on her wedding finger at a recent red carpet event.