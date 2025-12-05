Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol celebrate 30th Anniversary of 'DDLJ' with iconic tribute

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starred together in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' in 1995

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol celebrate 30th Anniversary of DDLJ with iconic tribute
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol celebrate 30th Anniversary of DDLJ with iconic tribute

Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol made history in London by unveiling a bronze statue commemorating their iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Marking 30 years since its release, the Heart of London Business Alliance and Westminster City Council commissioned a bronze statue of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s DDLJ characters, Raj and Simran, unveiled by the stars themselves.

Sharing a few pictures from the event, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media and shared, “Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita!”


The Jawan star added, “Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London’s Leicester Square today, celebrating 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)!”

Expressing his joy over achieving the milestone, Khan noted, “Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square trail..”

The Pathaan actor concluded, “A big thank you to everyone in the UK for making this possible,” adding, “Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London… we would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ…”

To note, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starred together in Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Katy Perry takes romance abroad, joins Justin Trudeau on official Japan trip

Katy Perry takes romance abroad, joins Justin Trudeau on official Japan trip
Katy Perry makes first joint political appearance with boyfriend Justin Trudeau in Tokyo, Japan

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after Kylie Jenner surgery update

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after Kylie Jenner surgery update
Timothée Chalamet makes surprising revelation after Kylie Jenner underwent stem cell surgery

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share festive moments in first married Christmas

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share festive moments in first married Christmas
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in an intimate ceremony California, on September 27, 2025

Miley Cyrus reveals her biggest fear after Maxx Morando engagement

Miley Cyrus reveals her biggest fear after Maxx Morando engagement
The ‘Flowers’ crooner makes a shocking confession during her appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Justin Baldoni blasts Blake Lively, compares her tactics to Taylor Swift

Justin Baldoni blasts Blake Lively, compares her tactics to Taylor Swift
Justin Baldoni called out Blake Lively for playing the victim on the set of 'It Ends With Us'

Inside Kim Cattrall’s elegant, low-key London wedding to Russell Thomas

Inside Kim Cattrall’s elegant, low-key London wedding to Russell Thomas
Kim Cattrall and Russell Thomas first met in 2016 at the BBC show set Woman's Hour

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, ‘Mortal Kombat’ star who played Shang Tsung, dies at 75

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, ‘Mortal Kombat’ star who played Shang Tsung, dies at 75
The ‘Last Emperor’ and ‘Man in the High Castle’ actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa breathes his last in Santa Barbara, California

Kylie Jenner reveals her life-changing pain relief procedure

Kylie Jenner reveals her life-changing pain relief procedure
The Kylie Cosmetics founder began experiencing severe back pain after welcoming her son, Aire

Jennifer Lopez pays subtle tribute to her ex-Ben Affleck with new ink

Jennifer Lopez pays subtle tribute to her ex-Ben Affleck with new ink
The 'Mary Me' star and the 'Batman' actor parted ways in August 2024

‘Stranger Things’ stars spill their unfiltered reactions to season 5 twist

‘Stranger Things’ stars spill their unfiltered reactions to season 5 twist
'Stranger Things’ cast left reeling after game-changing season 5 plot twist

Kim Kardashian tears up on false accusation of ex-husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian tears up on false accusation of ex-husband Kanye West
Kim Kardashian’s voice cracks with emotion as she mentions Kanye West in painful statement

Robert Downey Jr playfully mocks 'Avengers' co-star Gwyneth Paltrow

Robert Downey Jr playfully mocks 'Avengers' co-star Gwyneth Paltrow
The 'Sherlock Holmes' star makes hilarious jab at his co-star, Gwyneth Paltrow