Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol celebrate 30th Anniversary of 'DDLJ' with iconic tribute

Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol made history in London by unveiling a bronze statue commemorating their iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
Marking 30 years since its release, the Heart of London Business Alliance and Westminster City Council commissioned a bronze statue of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s DDLJ characters, Raj and Simran, unveiled by the stars themselves.
Sharing a few pictures from the event, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media and shared, “Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita!”
The Jawan star added, “Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London’s Leicester Square today, celebrating 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)!”
Expressing his joy over achieving the milestone, Khan noted, “Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square trail..”
The Pathaan actor concluded, “A big thank you to everyone in the UK for making this possible,” adding, “Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London… we would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ…”
To note, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starred together in Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995.