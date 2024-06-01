Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'mending their relationship'?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not done just yet, a source from Entertainment Tonight revealed.
An insider told the outlet, “Lopez and Affleck are still trying to mend their relationship. The pair is dealing with some problems amid the ongoing rumours about the state of their marriage.”
"Jen has been feeling pressure with all her work commitments and Ben is chill and doesn't care about Hollywood and the stuff that comes along with it. He feels like ups and downs are part of life and everyone has these moments," the source further shared.
"They went back into their relationship hoping that any past issues wouldn't repeat themselves, but unfortunately, some of them are," the insider revealed referencing to the couple’s rekindled romance.
The source remarked, "Ben has been trying to do his best when it comes to his career, co-parenting, and being a good partner, but feels overwhelmed," the source remarked.
"Ben and Jen don't want to get divorced," the source continues, "and are saying they won't, but their relationship is simply not working at this point. They aren't done yet and want to fix things because they love each other, but they are also both unhappy."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made headlines for their marriage troubles.