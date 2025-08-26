Home / Trending

Pakistan to launch its own Got Talent franchise as production talks begin  

Pakistan is preparing to launch its own franchise of the infamous reality show Got Talent for the first time in the country.    

According to media reports, Pakistan's well-known production company, Pixel Entertainment, has officially signed a deal with global entertainment giant Fremantle for the launch of the reality TV show within the state. 

After the franchise aired in more than 70 countries, the show will finally bring the country to showcase its emerging and hidden talent to the global platform for the first time in history. 

The CEO of Pixel Entertainment, Rizwan Siddiqui, said, "This is a moment of immense pride and excitement."

"Bringing Got Talent to Pakistan means unlocking the incredible, diverse, and often undiscovered talent that exists across our cities, towns, and villages," the co-founder added.

He continued, "We are thrilled to provide a global stage for Pakistani performers to shine."

Although the production company has announced the delightful news, the makers of the reality show have not begun the process of auditioning and hunting for talent across the country. 

The show will reportedly welcome talent from all genres, including singers, dancers, magicians, and comedians, to acrobats, beatboxers, and beyond.

As Pakistan Got Talent aims to reflect the vibrant spirit and creativity of the nation of Pakistan.  

