Home / Trending

Jaswinder Bhalla passes away after suffering a stroke at age 65

Jaswinder Bhalla receives emotional honors and tributes after his shocking death at age 65

Jaswinder Bhalla passes away after suffering a stroke at age 65

A Bollywood icon Jaswinder Bhalla has passed away after suffering a stroke at age 65.

The veteran star died on Friday, August 22, at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, a city in northern India in Punjab state.

As per The Times of India, he was receiving a treatment for a brief illness before his tragic death.

Jaswinder, who was born in a small town of Doraha in Punjab’s Ludhiana district, had a stellar career spanning more than three decades across stage, screen and academia.

He made a name for himself in the Punjabi film industry. His hit movies including Mahaul Theek Hai (1999), Jatt & Juliet (2012), Mr & Mrs 420 (2014), Sardaar Ji (2015) and Jind Jaan (2019).

Jaswinder‘s final appearance on screen was in the 2024 film Shinda Shinda No Papa, starring alongside Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan.

Following his sudden death, many stars and political leaders paid tribute to the late actor.

Punjab’s chief minister Bhagwant Mann described his death as “extremely sorrowful” in a post on X.

He wrote, “The sudden departure of Jaswinder Bhalla Ji from this world is extremely sorrowful. The heart is saddened by the silence of the jingle of Chhankata.”

The politician added, “May Waheguru grant him a place at His feet. Chacha Chatra will always reside in our hearts.”

To note, Jaswinder Bhalla funeral is scheduled for Saturday (23 August), at the Balongi cremation ground in Mohali.

Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar celebrate 50th anniversary of ‘Sholay’

Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar celebrate 50th anniversary of ‘Sholay’
‘Sholay’ starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan and more

Sunny Deol turns fierce soldier in ‘Border 2’ first look as release date shifts

Sunny Deol turns fierce soldier in ‘Border 2’ first look as release date shifts
‘Border 2’ stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa and many others

Atif Aslam's father Muhammad Aslam passes away, singer pays emotional tribute

Atif Aslam's father Muhammad Aslam passes away, singer pays emotional tribute
Pakistani singer and actor Atif Aslam's father has passed away

Priyanka Chopra touches down in India to resume filming ‘SSMB 29’

Priyanka Chopra touches down in India to resume filming ‘SSMB 29’
The 'Citadel' actress returned to work after celebrating 43rd birthday with husband Nick Jonas in Bahamas

Shah Rukh Khan playfully teases Gauri Khan after National Award win

Shah Rukh Khan playfully teases Gauri Khan after National Award win
Shah Rukh Khan received first-ever National Award for his performance in the box office hit film, ‘Jawan’

Jeannie Seely, Grammy winner country singer dies at 85

Jeannie Seely, Grammy winner country singer dies at 85
The Titusville-based legendary county singer was the first woman in 1985 to host the Grand Ole Opry segments

Shah Rukh Khan makes history with first National Film Award for 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan makes history with first National Film Award for 'Jawan'
The King Khan of Bollywood finally garnered India's most prestigious award for his film 'Jawan'

New mom Kiara Advani celebrates 34th birthday after daughter’s birth

New mom Kiara Advani celebrates 34th birthday after daughter’s birth
Kiara Advani feels ‘blessed’ to celebrate 34th birthday with Sidharth Malhotra and their newborn daughter

Amitabh Bachchan returns to social media with lighthearted video

Amitabh Bachchan returns to social media with lighthearted video
The 'Don' star dropped a lighthearted video on his official Instagram account earlier this week

Sara Ali Khan’s bold move reignites dating buzz with Arjun Pratap Bajwa

Sara Ali Khan’s bold move reignites dating buzz with Arjun Pratap Bajwa
The ‘Metro In Dino’ actress once again sparks dating speculation with rumored boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa

Amitabh Bachchan pens heartwarming handwritten letter to Farah Khan

Amitabh Bachchan pens heartwarming handwritten letter to Farah Khan
Farah Khan receives a token of appreciation from Amitabh Bachchan after her sweet public revelation

Aamir Khan’s team issues press release after police officers home visit

Aamir Khan’s team issues press release after police officers home visit
Aamir Khan’s team reveals reason why IPS police officers visited his Mumbai home