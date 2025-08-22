Jaswinder Bhalla passes away after suffering a stroke at age 65

A Bollywood icon Jaswinder Bhalla has passed away after suffering a stroke at age 65.
The veteran star died on Friday, August 22, at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, a city in northern India in Punjab state.
As per The Times of India, he was receiving a treatment for a brief illness before his tragic death.
Jaswinder, who was born in a small town of Doraha in Punjab’s Ludhiana district, had a stellar career spanning more than three decades across stage, screen and academia.
He made a name for himself in the Punjabi film industry. His hit movies including Mahaul Theek Hai (1999), Jatt & Juliet (2012), Mr & Mrs 420 (2014), Sardaar Ji (2015) and Jind Jaan (2019).
Jaswinder‘s final appearance on screen was in the 2024 film Shinda Shinda No Papa, starring alongside Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan.
Following his sudden death, many stars and political leaders paid tribute to the late actor.
Punjab’s chief minister Bhagwant Mann described his death as “extremely sorrowful” in a post on X.
He wrote, “The sudden departure of Jaswinder Bhalla Ji from this world is extremely sorrowful. The heart is saddened by the silence of the jingle of Chhankata.”
The politician added, “May Waheguru grant him a place at His feet. Chacha Chatra will always reside in our hearts.”
To note, Jaswinder Bhalla funeral is scheduled for Saturday (23 August), at the Balongi cremation ground in Mohali.