Zubeen Garg tragically passes away at 52 in fatal scuba diving accident 

Popular Indian pop icon Zubeen Garg died at the age of 52 in a fatal scuba diving accident during his recent trip to Singapore.
The Ya Ali crooner travelled to Singapore to attend the North East India Festival, before his two sold-out shows on September 20 and September 21, 2025.
According to Singapore General Hospital, Garg was rescued from the sea on Friday, September 19, and was immediately given CPR; however, the singer died at the spot.
NDTV reported, "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital."
"Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST", an Indian correspondent told the outlet.
The deceased singer was known for his work in films and music as he sang various songs in different languages, including Assamese, Bengali and Hindi.
On a professional front, Zubeen Garg gained popularity from Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut starrer film, Gangster's superhit rendition, Ya Ali.
He has also given hit soulful renditions in films such as Dil Tu Hi Bataa and Krrish 3.