Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal officially announce their first pregnancy

Bollywood power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have recently announced their first pregnancy on social media.
On September 23, the couple took to Instagram and posted a picture of the Tiger 3 actress’ bump alongside actor and husband Vicky.
In the photo, the couple look contented as they confirmed the joyous news of the pregnancy.
Alongside a picture, the pair write a heartfelt caption, saying, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.
Within a half an hour, fans and fellow celebrities took to the comment section and give away congratulatory messages to the couple.
One said, “God bless throughout in your new chapter.”
Another remarked, “The best news ever.”
“So happy for you guys,” added a third one.
So far, the post has garnered more than one million likes.
According to a few media reports, the baby is due in the third week of October.
The confirmation of their first child came days after one photo of Katrina stirred pregnancy fuel.
In the picture, the Dhoom 3 star was seen in a burgundy outfit looking cheerful and sporting a tiny bump.
For those unversed, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot back in 2021 in Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, India.