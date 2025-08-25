Home / Trending

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's first baby is 'on the way'

Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha set to welcome their first child after almost two years of marriage

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy with heartwarming message 

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have announced their pregnancy news with an emotional statement.

On Monday, August 25, the romantic couple took to Instagram to share the good news in a joint post.

The lovebirds posted a picture of a beautifully decorated cake placed on a round silver platter, adorned with delicate white flowers against a soft beige backdrop.

Parineeti and Raghav penned in emotional message, “Our little universe … on its way (evil eye and red heart emojis)... Blessed beyond measure.”


The center of the cake featured golden imprints of two tiny baby feet along with the inscription “1 + 1 = 3”, referring to their expanding family. 

A video, which was also included in the pregnancy announcement, showed the soon-to-be parents walking hand-in-hand through a park.

Following the delightful news, Parineeti’s fans and family flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations darling.”

Reena Malhotra Chopra wished, “There is no bigger blessing than this! Love you guys! May God continue to shower his blessings on you always. Stay happy and blessed.”

Sidharth Malhotra, who recently welcomed his first baby with Kiara Advani, commented, “Top of the world for baby chadha to come, so so happy for Raghav and you and the entire families ! God bless.”

Notably, Parineeti and Raghav got married on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. 

