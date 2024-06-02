Sanam Saeed drops BTS shots from her upcoming movie 'Umro Ayyar'

Sanam Saeed, who is set to bring the magic of Umro Ayyar on the big screens, unveiled a savage look from her upcoming movie slated for Eid-Ul-Azha release.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress shared a slew of pictures from her character of Meena in Umro Ayyar- A new Beginning.
The first image featured Saeed dressed in warrior clothing to depict her historical role in the film.
In the next, cameras captured her brutal side on camera as she looked ready for war.
Saeed in another was spotted posing with the wide ensemble cast of the movie, who looked tired from the excessive shooting.
While another was a selfie click with her Umro Ayyar co-star Usman Mukhtar.
"Ayyaron tayyar ho!? Some bts shots of the Ayyars and myself as Meena! Coming to a cinema near you this Eid Al Azha 2024!” she captioned her post.
The action packed film aims to bring the magical story of the legend for both Pakistani and global audiences.
Sanam Saeed, also known as Sanam Moody, has been casted alongside Fawad Khan in a new Indian web series while she also has Barzakh and the Netflix film Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo lined up.