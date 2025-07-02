From lawsuits to leaks: 7 scandals that rocked Hollywood

Here's a look at the most unforgettable moments when the Hollywood industry faced its messy reality

From Lawsuits to Leaks: 7 Scandals That Rocked Hollywood

Hollywood has always been surrounded with controversies and drama!

Big-names involved in these controversies garnered more attention rather than their red carpets appearances and their cinematic hits.

In the Tinseltown, the controversies around a bitter divorce battle, a shocking #MeToo revelation, or leaked photos, each scandal left a lasting mark on its landscape.

As the line between fame and privacy continues to blur, the scandals serve as cautionary tales, reminders that in Hollywood, the spotlight can be as dangerous as it is dazzling.

List of 7 scandals that shocked the Hollywood

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard lawsuit:

From lawsuits to leaks: 7 scandals that rocked Hollywood

Johnny Depp filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation over an opinion article she wrote for the Washington Post.

In an article, Heard alleged that she was a domestic abuse victim, though it did not mention him by name.

He filed a complaint of defamation against defendant Heard claiming $50 million in damages, Heard filed counterclaims against Depp claiming $100 million in damages.

It involved explosive allegations of domestic abuse from both sides which led to verdict that largely favored Depp and sparked extensive online debate about domestic violence and public perception.

Harvey Weinstein's case:

From lawsuits to leaks: 7 scandals that rocked Hollywood

Harvey Weinstein's case involves multiple accusations of sexual assault and misconduct, leading to convictions and subsequent appeals.

In 2020, he was convicted in New York of rape and a criminal sexual act, but the conviction was overturned on appeal in 2024 due to procedural errors.

Later in 2022, he was found guilty in Los Angeles of rape and sexual assault, resulting in a 16-year prison sentence.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case:

From lawsuits to leaks: 7 scandals that rocked Hollywood

Diddy has been accused of sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy as part of a blockbuster federal indictment originally filed in September 2024

The music mogul was arrested last year and faces charges including racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy, who is currently facing a trial, if convicted on the most serious of these charges, he faced a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Britney Spears conservatorship:

From lawsuits to leaks: 7 scandals that rocked Hollywood

Britney Spears' conservatorship case ended with the termination of the legal arrangement in November 2021, after nearly 14 years.

It was started in February 2008 after her mental health crisis, involving her father, Jamie Spears, and others controlling her finances, business, and personal life.

The whole legal battle launched the #FreeBritney movement, raising awareness and demanding the end of the conservatorship..

O.J Simpson Murder Trial:

From lawsuits to leaks: 7 scandals that rocked Hollywood

O.J. Simpson murder trial was a highly publicized criminal trial in 1995 where Simpson was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

He was arrested, charged with the murders, and subsequently acquitted in the criminal trial.

The trial was called as the “Trial of the Century" due to the extensive media coverage, public interest,

Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt Legal Battle

From lawsuits to leaks: 7 scandals that rocked Hollywood

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finalized their divorce in December 2024 after an eight-year legal battle.

The complex legal proceedings involved disputes over custody of their six children, financial settlements, and a well-known feud regarding their shared French vineyard, Chateau Miraval.

Pitt sued Jolie over her sale of her stake in their French vineyard, Chateau Miraval, to a Russian company, while the Maria starlet argued she had the right to sell her share.

But the Fight Club star mentioned that she sold it without his consent.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal battle:

From lawsuits to leaks: 7 scandals that rocked Hollywood

In December, Blake Lively filed a legal complaint against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and starting a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni strongly denied that and filed a defamation lawsuit of $400m in response, which was dismissed by a judge in June.

The case is scheduled for a March 2026 trial.

