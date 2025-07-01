Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart breathes his last at age of 90  

American televangelist Jimmy Swaggart has tragically died at the age of 90.
The deceased Pentecostal televangelist and gospel music artist’s family confirmed his death via a sombre statement on Facebook on Tuesday, July 1st.
"Today, our hearts are heavy as we share that Brother Swaggart has finished his earthly race and entered into the presence of His Saviour, Jesus Christ," they announced.
They continued, "Today was the day he had sung about for decades. He met his beloved Saviour and entered the portals of glory. At the same time, we rejoice knowing that we will see him again one day."
Jimmy Swaggart suffered cardiac arrest?
According to media reports, Swaggart suffered cardiac arrest at Baton Rouge, his residence earlier this month.
As per the late actor’s official website, which he launched in 1955 he released his first album, Some Golden Daybreak in 1958.
He went on to sell over 17 million records before founding the Family Worship Centre in Baton Rouge in 1971.
Jimmy began his television career in 1973 with the production of a weekly program titled The Jimmy Swaggart Evangelistic Association Presents Jimmy Swaggart, also known as the Jimmy Swaggart telecast.
Jimmy Swaggart survived with his wife, Frances Swaggart, whom he married in 1952, and their daughter, Donnie Swaggart.
He is also survived by three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.