Paul Walker's daughter steps out amid controversy on 'Fast & Furious' finale

Vin Diesel made the announcement that late Paul walker will return in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise

Paul Walker's daughter steps out amid controversy on 'Fast & Furious' finale

Meadow Walker stepped into the spotlight this week as buzz swirled around the controversial decision to digitally include her late father, Paul Walker, in the final Fast & Furious installment.

The 26-year-old daughter of Walker and his childhood friend Rebecca Soteros was spotted out with friends in the Soho area of Manhattan on Monday.

Although Meadow has remained silent on Vin Diesel’s reveal, fans have expressed disappointment over the decision to resurrect her late father's character.

She was spotted wearing a white crop top that exposed her toned midriff with her dark hair pulled up in a bun.

Meadow complimented her look with a small handbag dangling from her right shoulder while accessorizing with small silver hoop earrings and a silver bracelet for the outing.

She also wore dark blue Daisy Dukes short shorts and black flat shoes as she walked with friends.

Her appearance came after it was confirmed that her father's posthumous return in the Fast & Furious franchise.

On Saturday, Vin Diesel made the announcement to an excited crowd at Fuel Fest in Pomona.

Soon after the announcement the fans took the social media to roast Diesel.

One user wrote, “I watched them turn grief into a cash grab and now they're dragging Paul Walker's legacy back like it's a prop.”

Another fan dubbed, “Let Paul Walker's character in the Fast series stay retired. He got a good send off, don't bring him back.”

However, Meadow choose to stay silent over the controversy related to her father.

