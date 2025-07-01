Ed Sheeran joins Tori Kelly for 10 year celebration of her iconic album 

Tori Kelly dropped an acoustic version of her song, I Was Made for Loving You, which she sang alongside none other than Ed Sheeran!
On Tuesday, July 1st, the 32-year-old American singer and songwriter took to her Instagram handle to share the new version of her iconic song with a joint post with the Shape of You hitmaker.
To mark the 10-year celebration of her debut music album, Kelly posted the acoustic version of her song, I Was Made for Loving You, on which she rubbed shoulders with Sheeran in 2015.
"This is 1 of my favorite songs i’ve ever been a part of & i’m so happy we’ve been getting to sing it live on tour this summer, in celebration of my 1st album turning 10 this year, enjoy this acoustic version of "i was made for loving you" with the amazing @teddysphotos," the singer wrote in the caption.
She continued, "Even though the song was released 10 years ago, we wrote it in 2012 on the same day that we met, since then I have been continuously inspired not only by Ed’s incredible talent but also by who he is as a person."
Ed Sheeran rubs shoulder with Tori Kelly for which song?
For those unaware, Ed Sheeran wrote the song, I Was Made for Loving You for the first musical collection, Unbreakable Smile of Tori Kelly. She released her debut album in 2015.