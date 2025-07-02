Blake Lively subpoenas content creators in Justin Baldoni legal battle

Blake Lively's legal team has issued subpoenas to content creators Perez Hilton, Candace Owens and Andy Signore amid Justin Baldoni legal battle.
On Tuesday, July 1, TMZ reported that the content creators were given notice of subpoenas during legal battle between It Ends With Us co-stars.
Candace, a commentator who gained millions of views by making videos on Blake’s lawsuit,
Owens, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, "Given the fact that I have not received any subpoena yet, I appreciate Blake’s team leaking this to TMZ to alert me to it.”
She added, “And, of course, I have not the slightest idea what I am being subpoenaed for as I knew none of these parties when their respective lawsuits were filed. But stay tuned, and I’ll let audiences know on my podcast."
Her attorney Nathaniel Broughty also gave an exclusive statement to US Weekly about the legal process.
The lawyer shared, “My client has not been served with any legal process at this time. He runs a news outlet and is in the midst of creating an independent documentary IT ENDS WITH JUSTICE that has spoken to many involved in the case.”
For those unaware, the Gossip Girl alum filed a bombshell sexual harassment case against the American director in December last year, alleging he physically threatened her during the filming of their movie.
Blake and Justin’s official case trial, during which both are expected to testify, is set to schedule for March 2026.