Nick Jonas hypes up wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Heads of State’ screening

'Heads of State' , which stars Priyanka, John Cena and Idris Elba, is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 2

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Nick Jonas is making way for wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Burberry moment!

On Tuesday, July 1, the loved-up couple stepped out in London to attend a screening of Priyanka’s latest film, Heads of State.

In a joint Instagram post, Priyanka and Nick shared an adorable of their date night, leaving fans in an awe.

The video captured the moment Nick stepped aside to let Priyanka shine in her stylish fringe gown.

“Date night for #headsofstate premiere in London,” they wrote along the video.

The Citadel actress wore a sizzling Burberry brown, orange and black gown from the Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear line.

She completed her look with minimal earrings and a black Bridle belt, which was clinched at waist.

Meanwhile, Nick looked dapper in a navy pinstriped suit with a double-breasted suit jacket and black leather Burberry Rogue loafers.

Soon after the video was posted, the couple’s fans rushed to the comment section to gush over them.

“This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” one wrote.

While another added, “Ladies, get you a man who hypes you up like this.”

“What a couple you guys,” the third penned.

The fifth commented, “I’m jealous.”

Heads of State, which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba, is set to premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, July 2.

