Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Jury reaches verdict on 4 of 5 counts

Jurors in Combs's federal trial deliver a partial verdict following a nearly two-month-long trial in New York

The federal jury in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial has reached a partial verdict following a nearly two-month-long trial in New York.

On Tuesday, July 1, the jury delivered decisions on four of the five counts against the disgraced rapper, involving charges of sex trafficking and transportation for prostitution, after deliberating for roughly 12 and a half hours.

The 12-member jury, comprising eight men and four women, has heard from 34 witnesses, including former girlfriends, federal agents, and alleged victims.

However, jurors did not announce the decision as they were deadlocked on a final and most serious charge of racketeering conspiracy, which carries a potential life sentence.

According to the jury, there were members “with unpersuadable opinions on both sides” on the racketeering count.

The Judge Arun Subramanian instructed the jury to continue deliberating saying, “no juror should surrender his or her conscientious beliefs for the purpose of returning a unanimous verdict.”

Following this, the jury decided to conclude its deliberations for the day and will continue deliberations tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 2.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his lawyers have denied that any of his sexual activities with the women in the trial were nonconsensual.

The music mogul was arrested in September on the charges, and has remained in detention since then. 

