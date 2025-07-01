Katy Perry breaks down in new video after Orlando Bloom's cryptic post 

Katy Perry said an emotional goodbye to her Australian leg of the Lifetimes tour after her former fiancé, Orlando Bloom, shared a series of mysterious posts.
The Dark Horse crooner wrapped up her final show in Australia on an emotional note at the Adelaide Stadium on Monday, June 30.
While concluding her shows, Perry fights back tears and addresses the crowd with a shaky voice, "Thank you for always being there for me, Australia, It means the world."
Later she responded after wiping off her tears, "Now let’s sing ‘Firework."
Shortly after her performance, many fans quickly rushed to their X accounts to gush over the Grammy-nominated winner’s courage for collecting herself bravely after a recent heartbreak.
One fan commented, "She’s crying because she’s happy it’s over. The humiliation is finally over."
"Sometimes all you need is just a good cry," another wrote.
A third user added, "F–k her [partners] who keep breaking up with her in the middle of tour."
"If I had a nickel every time Katy Perry went through a breakup during a tour I’d have two nickels, which is not a lot but, weirdly, it happened twice," the fourth one penned.
Orlando Bloom shares mysterious message after breaking up with Katy Perry:
This update comes shortly after Orlando Bloom shared a mysterious message on his Instagram handle following his breakup with the singer.
In his post, the 48-year-old actor wrote, "A new beginning," which fans interpreted as a possible reference to Perry.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom relationship timeline:
For those unaware, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who dated each other for more than a decade, parted ways last week.
The couple, who also shared a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, has not publicly announced their breakup.