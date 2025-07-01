Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces shocking allegations after explosive trial testimony

The disgraced hip-hop mogul was arrested in September last year over the serious charges of trafficking and racketeering

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has recently been hit with new shocking allegations after his high-profile trafficking court trial testimony.

In a conversation with California's Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, Suge Knight recounted the alleged incident in which his close pal, and renowned rapper, Tupac Shakur, died in September 1996. 

While recalling the alleged incident, the 60-year-old former NFL player and record executive, who is currently behind bars due to a hit-and-run case, claimed, "Tupac is my favourite person in the world. It was a part of me that changed my life forever."

"He didn’t have to die. A part of me died when he died," he added.

Nearly after 30 years, no one held accountable for Shakur's murder, the only suspect and the former Crips leader, Duane "Keefe D" Davis, claimed that Diddy was allegedly connected in Shakur's murder. 

Davis noted, "I end up with a bullet an inch into my skull, but at the same time, everybody knows where a million dollars came from."

"Like what would Pac want? What he wants is the truth. I believe that if something smells like sh--, looks like sh--, it's sh--," he added. 

However, Sean 'Diddy' Combs never reacted to these allegations.

Sean Diddy Combs' trial: 

For those unaware, the Bad Boy Records executive has been jailed since September due to the serious charges of sex trafficking and human trafficking.

The disgraced hip-hop mogul has been facing his sensational court trial since May this year. 

