Entertainment

Maya Hawke proudly embraces ‘nepo-baby’ label

Maya Hawke made her debut in 2017’s BBC adaptation of 'Little Women'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 02, 2024
Maya Hawke proudly embraces ‘nepo-baby’ label
Maya Hawke proudly embraces ‘nepo-baby’ label

Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, made a biggest confession of her career.

During an interview with The Times of London while promoting her third studio album Chaos Angel, Maya proudly admitted that her successful career is a result of nepotism.

While talking about her career, the Stranger Thing star recalled her 2019 Hollywood Reporter interview, in which Maya said that she auditioned for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood through normal channels and agents and she got a call from Quentin Tarantino.

Maya went on to share, "I've been wildly made fun of for this clip when I said, on the red carpet, that I auditioned, I never meant to imply that I didn't get the part for nepotistic reasons.”

“think I totally did," the Do Revenge star admitted.

Earlier to this, Maya was asked about whether she deserves the success she has received in the industry, in reply to which she noted, “‘Deserves’ is a complicated word. There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t, but I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway."

She continued, "And I know that my not doing it wouldn’t help anyone. I saw two paths when I was first starting, and one of them was: change your name, get a nose job and go to open casting roles.”

Maya further said that she is comfortable going with second option and accepting her nepotism.

Maya Hawke was last seen in the movie 2023’s Wildcat, directed by her father, Ethan Hawke.

Researchers find surprising use of SSRIs besides depression treatment

Researchers find surprising use of SSRIs besides depression treatment
Shanaya Kapoor explores Italy with BFF's Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan: Pics

Shanaya Kapoor explores Italy with BFF's Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan: Pics

Nicole Brown makes shocking confession about O. J. Simpson in new doc

Nicole Brown makes shocking confession about O. J. Simpson in new doc
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14

Entertainment News

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Shanaya Kapoor explores Italy with BFF's Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan: Pics
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Nicole Brown makes shocking confession about O. J. Simpson in new doc
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Disha Patani raises the fashion bar high on board Anant Ambani's cruise bash
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Kylie Jenner, kendall Jenner serve major sisters goal in new gateway
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Sara Ali Khan posts series of inside pictures from latest Ambani cruise
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti holds her hand in new post: See
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Sanam Saeed drops BTS shots from her upcoming movie 'Umro Ayyar'
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, daughter Shiloh hires lawyer to drop 'Pitt' from last name
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Khushi Kapoor's latest glamorous look sends internet into meltdown
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Kareena Kapoor expresses her fondness for THIS Hollywood actor
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Ayeza Khan inculcates gardening spirit in daughter Hoorain