Maya Hawke proudly embraces ‘nepo-baby’ label

Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, made a biggest confession of her career.
During an interview with The Times of London while promoting her third studio album Chaos Angel, Maya proudly admitted that her successful career is a result of nepotism.
While talking about her career, the Stranger Thing star recalled her 2019 Hollywood Reporter interview, in which Maya said that she auditioned for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood through normal channels and agents and she got a call from Quentin Tarantino.
Maya went on to share, "I've been wildly made fun of for this clip when I said, on the red carpet, that I auditioned, I never meant to imply that I didn't get the part for nepotistic reasons.”
“think I totally did," the Do Revenge star admitted.
Earlier to this, Maya was asked about whether she deserves the success she has received in the industry, in reply to which she noted, “‘Deserves’ is a complicated word. There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t, but I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway."
She continued, "And I know that my not doing it wouldn’t help anyone. I saw two paths when I was first starting, and one of them was: change your name, get a nose job and go to open casting roles.”
Maya further said that she is comfortable going with second option and accepting her nepotism.
Maya Hawke was last seen in the movie 2023’s Wildcat, directed by her father, Ethan Hawke.