Selena Gomez faces major blow after being left off Emmys nominations list

Selena Gomez faces major blow after being left off Emmys nominations list
Selena Gomez faces major blow after being left off Emmys nominations list

Selena Gomez and her Oscar-winning co-star were glaringly absent from this year’s major awards nominations.

On Tuesday morning, the nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards were revealed but some of the shocking omission garnered the attention as the Calm Down singer role in Only Murders in the Building was excluded from the nominations.

This year the nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominations include Uzo Aduba in The Residence, Kristen Bell in Nobody Wants This, Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary, Ayo Edebiri in The Bear and Jean Smart in Hacks.

Gomez co-star Martin Short was nominated in a lead-actor nomination list for his role in Only Murders In The Building.

However, Steve Martin and other cast members faced a big snub in the 2025 Emmys nomination.

Oscar winner Meryl Streep drew buzz for her Season 3 role in the comedy series, but still missed out on an Emmy nomination.

Streep’s presence in the series sparked buzz not only for her acting, but also for her reported relationship with co-star Martin Short.

However, Only Murders In The Building managed to garner a spot again on Outstanding Comedy Series nod.

To note, in 2024 Only Murders in the Building did not receive Emmy Awards despite, it got 21 nominations.

It was the third most-nominated show of that year.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera passes away at age of 54
Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera passes away at age of 54
Dan Rivera was found dead inside his hotel room while handling the haunted doll known as America's most haunted object

Jennifer Love Hewitt stuns fans with dazzling red carpet appearance
Jennifer Love Hewitt stuns fans with dazzling red carpet appearance
Jennifer Love Hewitt stole the show with her bold looks and curvaceous figure

'Stranger Things' gears up for final chapter with poster reveal, teaser tease
'Stranger Things' gears up for final chapter with poster reveal, teaser tease
Netflix series 'Stranger Things' dropped the spine-chilling poster of the highly-anticipated season

Justin Bieber shares sweet moments with son Jack after 'Swag' release
Justin Bieber shares sweet moments with son Jack after 'Swag' release
'Swag' singer shared a glimpse into his beachside getaway alongside his 10-month-old son Jack

Kesha to celebrate career milestone after launching independent album 'Period'
Kesha to celebrate career milestone after launching independent album 'Period'
The 'Die Young' crooner released her sixth studio album 'Period' earlier this month

Blake Lively gains advantage in Justin Baldoni case before taking stand
Blake Lively gains advantage in Justin Baldoni case before taking stand
'Gossip Girl' star won the legal battle ahead of her trial in next year

Alexandra Daddario shares dramatic hair transformation in new photos

Alexandra Daddario shares dramatic hair transformation in new photos
The 'San Andreas' starlet is currently filming for her upcoming film, 'Harshey'

'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper to achieve huge milestone after series success
'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper to achieve huge milestone after series success
Owen Cooper was last appeared in a Netflix murder series, 'Adolescence' this year