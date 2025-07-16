Selena Gomez faces major blow after being left off Emmys nominations list

Selena Gomez and her Oscar-winning co-star were glaringly absent from this year’s major awards nominations.
On Tuesday morning, the nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards were revealed but some of the shocking omission garnered the attention as the Calm Down singer role in Only Murders in the Building was excluded from the nominations.
This year the nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominations include Uzo Aduba in The Residence, Kristen Bell in Nobody Wants This, Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary, Ayo Edebiri in The Bear and Jean Smart in Hacks.
Gomez co-star Martin Short was nominated in a lead-actor nomination list for his role in Only Murders In The Building.
However, Steve Martin and other cast members faced a big snub in the 2025 Emmys nomination.
Oscar winner Meryl Streep drew buzz for her Season 3 role in the comedy series, but still missed out on an Emmy nomination.
Streep’s presence in the series sparked buzz not only for her acting, but also for her reported relationship with co-star Martin Short.
However, Only Murders In The Building managed to garner a spot again on Outstanding Comedy Series nod.
To note, in 2024 Only Murders in the Building did not receive Emmy Awards despite, it got 21 nominations.
It was the third most-nominated show of that year.