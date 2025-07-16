Angelina Jolie recalls Brad Pitt’s surprise during 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' shoot

Angelina Jolie is reflecting on the roles that shaped her and the unexpected moments behind the scenes that still linger.
As per RadarOnline.com, the Maleficent starlet shared the list of her favourite roles throughout her career.
Sharing about her 1995’s Hackers, Jolie played her first leading role as Kate Libby in the film and said, “Actually, it’s funny, I don’t really watch my own films. I don’t think I’ve seen it since the premiere. That’s where I met my first husband, Jonny Lee Miller, who is still a great friend. So I think of him when I think of that movie.”
Jolie discussed her role of tragic model Gia Carangi in the film, saying, “Playing a real person you identify with makes you feel a responsibility. Then you live inside her world for a bit, and you just feel so deeply sad that she felt she was of value only as a face.”
The mother-of-six recalled her Mary Bell role, which unexpectedly led to a relationship and marriage with her co-star Billy Bob Thornton after filming concluded.
However, they parted ways in 2003 and Jolie shared, “He started focusing on his music and different films. I started focusing on traveling and really wanted to adopt a child.”
Jolie starred as Jane Smith alongside Brad Pitt’s John Smith, a collaboration that marked the beginning of their long-term romance, in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, as she stated, “Brad was a huge surprise for me. I was content to be a single mom.”