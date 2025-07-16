Sabrina Carpenter reflects on success of ‘Emails I Can't Send’

Sabrina Carpenter has shared an emotional note to reflect on the success of Emails I Can't Send.

The Grammy winner released her fifth studio album, which included singles Skinny Dipping, Fast Times, Vicious, Because I Liked A Boy and Nonsense, on July 15, 2022.

Sabrina took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share the impact of the record.

She wrote, "3 years of my dear emails. This album means so much to me and was the gateway to many special moments I couldn’t see ahead. I will never take this chapter for granted and what it taught me and how much closer it brought me to each and every one of you.”

While concluding the emotional note, the Please Please Please hitmaker expressed gratitude to her fans, “Thanks to those of you who sing along. I love you forever!”

When Emails I Can't Send was released, it gave Sabrina what was then her highest ever Billboard 200 chart position at number 23. The Short n' Sweet singer also went on a tour for the album, which included opening for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour.

Sabrina Carpenter is set to release her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, on August 29, 2025.

