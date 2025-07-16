Ariana Grande, Josh Gad lend their voices to 'Oh, The Places You'll Go!'

Ariana Grande and Josh Gad have been booked for voice roles in the Warner Bros. new animated feature Oh, the Places You’ll Go!.
On Tuesday, July 15, the entertainment company shared the exciting news on their Instagram account, with a carousel of clicks, the first snap being of the positions crooner's script binder.
The social media post was captioned, "@arianagrande & @joshgad – Oh, the Places You'll Go! Directed by @jonmchu, with original songs by @PasekandPaul. Coming to IMAX in 2028."
Based on Dr. Seuss' classic children's book from 1990, Oh, the Places You'll Go! is one of the most adored works from the author.
The story follows a young protagonist, in the shoes of the reader, as they venture out into the world, encountering a range of experiences, both positive and negative.
Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film is scheduled to be released in IMAX on March 17, 2028, and will feature original songs from La La Land's composers Justin Paul and Benj Pasek.
Ariana turned to her own Instagram account to share a sweet snap of herself and Josh holding the script binders of the upcoming animated film with the caption "Oh, the Places You’ll Go!," paired with a fairy emoji.
Notably, after the success of Wicked, Ariana is set to reprise her role as Glinda in the sequel, titled Wicked: For Good, which is slated for release on November 21.