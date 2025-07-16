Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs makes key 'PR' move ahead of sentencing

Sean "Diddy" Combs has decided to take a step towards redemption as he awaits sentencing.

The disgraced music mogul has reportedly enrolled in prison therapy and several self-help programs for drugs and domestic violence at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Center in New York.

He had allegedly been part of the drug treatment since before he was arrested in September 2024 and has continued to do so during his confinement.

Sources have reported that the Act Bad rapper has also joined the STOP program, a course focused on preventing domestic and dating violence.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani has not been impressed with Diddy's move, as he shared with the New York Post, "These are calculated legal and PR moves," by the rapper and his team to secure lighter sentencing.

In early July, Diddy was acquitted of his more serious charges in his sex trafficking trial; however, he was found guilty of two counts of prostitution, each worth a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Due to more lenient sentencing guidelines, he will most likely face a jail time of 15 months to five years.

During the trial, several people recalled Diddy's alleged crime in front of jurors, including Bad Boy Records founder's ex Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, who claimed she was raped and abused by the renowned musician.

Judge Arun Subramanian ordered the rapper to remain behind bars until his sentencing date, which falls on October 3, 2025.

Notably, Diddy is still facing dozens of lawsuits from men and women who have accused the rapper of different sexual misconduct and other illegal activities. Diddy has strongly denied all of the claims.

