SZA claps back at Nicki Minaj's unprompted digs: 'BARK AT THE WALL'

Nicki Minaj has been publicising her beefs with Roc Nation on social media for a while, however, her latest social media rant also included SZA.
The feud seemingly started when the Kill Bill crooner posted on her X account on Tuesday, July 15, "Mercury retrograde…don't take the bait lol silly goose," which Nicki interpreted as a direct shot at her.
SZA's post came shortly after Nicki fired multiple shots at Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson.
The Snooze singer, who is currently in a different time zone due to the European leg of her GNX tour with Kendrick Lamar, quickly received a repost from the Barbie World singer, who criticised her singing skills.
In an X post, Nicki penned, "Go draw your freckles back on bookie,#JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez. Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog."
The hashtag, which Nicki has been using in all of her feud posts, refers to Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez's daughter Demoree Hadley, who claimed in a recent lawsuit that her mother had her unlawfully admitted to mental facilities for nearly two weeks.
SZA immediately clarified that the original post was not about the Bang Bang crooner, as she shared that right after she was done performing her gig.
Within hours, the internet witnessed multiple exchange between One of Them Days actress and Nicki and her fans, who questioned SZA's success and called her out for inserting herself in a problem that was not hers.
After multiple exchanged comments with Nicki and her fans, who questioned SZA's SZA concluded her side of the rift with a shoutout to her ongoing tour.
However, Nicki was not done, as she replied, "Shutup ugly. #JusticeForDemoree. I'm in a meeting so idk if u was still talking s–t or not so if you didn’t I’ll delete later. Hoe."
Notably, SZA is preparing for her and Kendrick Lamar's second show at the Paris La Défense Arena on Wednesday, July 16.