'Stranger Things' star stirs hype with major update ahead of season 5 teaser  

Millie Bobby Brown has sent fans into a frenzy with an exciting update regarding her upcoming TV series, Stranger Things season 5.

On Tuesday, July 15, a day before the release of the upcoming horror show, the 21-year-old British actress turned to her Instagram handle to share the final poster of her new project.

"One more time - teaser tomorrow," she scribbled in her post.

Brown unveiled the poster after the streaming platform Netflix surprised everyone by publishing a new poster for the fifth instalment of Stranger Things with a teaser release date.

Notably, the viral image teased adventure and danger, as it also commemorates the debut of the iconic series, which premiered on July 15, 2016.

It also shows a group of friends, all wearing matching red outfits, apparently running from something in the background.

"One Last Adventure," they wrote over the image.

It is worth noting that the first teaser of the forthcoming project is slated to be released on Wednesday, July 16. 

The teaser will unwrap the additional details of the new project and what fans can expect from the new season.

As Brown’s post gained popularity on social media, several fans were quick to rush the comments section to express their excitement for the new film, with one writing, "screaming crying throwing up!!"

"The final season is coming...since 2017 I've always loved this series," another fan excitedly penned.

A third one added, "I love you, Millie !!!! Can’t wait."

Stranger Things season 5 will premiere on Netflix in November this year.  

