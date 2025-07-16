Louis Tomlinson receives 1D fans’ support amid 'conspiracy chat'

Louis Tomlinson receives 1D fans’ support amid conspiracy chat

Louis Tomlinson has announced to quit X (formally known as Twitter) after being subjected to “conspiracy chat.”

On Tuesday night, the former One Direction member revealed how online speculations affect his dating and personal life.

The pop icon wrote, “The last few months have made it impossible to be on here. All the conspiracy chat about my relationship, my son or even stretching sometimes to opinions on my Mum. It’s just too much and too hurtful for me to see! Thank you to everyone who always has my back!”

Shortly after opening up about his tragic experience and announcing to quit X, 1D fans swarmed the comment section to show support.

A fan commented, “Hi! It would take less than five minutes to mute specific words through Louis’ account. It won’t solve the bigger issue, but it would help filter out a lot of the harmful posts before they even reach him (mute from timeline + tags - from anyone).”

Another showed support, “To those who keep fueling this: stop letting your mutuals shape your entire perspective. For once, try actually listening to what Louis says. One day you’ll outgrow the conspiracy mindset and realize how harmful this has been to him, to everyone around him, and even to yourself.”

On the personal front, Louis Tomlinson is currently dating the U.K. reality star Zara McDermott.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

SZA claps back at Nicki Minaj's unprompted digs: 'BARK AT THE WALL'
SZA claps back at Nicki Minaj's unprompted digs: 'BARK AT THE WALL'
Nicki Minaj's fury has gotten the best of the hip-hop world she threw shots at Jay Z, Meghan Thee Stallion and now SZA

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs makes key 'PR' move ahead of sentencing
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs makes key 'PR' move ahead of sentencing
The hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has joined multiple self-help programs as he awaits October sentencing

Ariana Grande, Josh Gad lend their voices to 'Oh, The Places You'll Go!'
Ariana Grande, Josh Gad lend their voices to 'Oh, The Places You'll Go!'
The 'thank you, next' singer joins Josh Gad for Warner Bros. upcoming animated feature 'Oh, The Places You'll Go!'

Selena Gomez faces major blow after being left off Emmys nominations list
Selena Gomez faces major blow after being left off Emmys nominations list
'Calm Down' singer role in 'Only Murders in the Building' was excluded from the Emmy 2025 nominations list

Angelina Jolie recalls Brad Pitt’s surprise during 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' shoot
Angelina Jolie recalls Brad Pitt’s surprise during 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' shoot
'Maleficent' starlet also shared the list of her favourite roles throughout her career

Bella Ramsey, Harrison Ford, Ayo Edebiri break records with Emmy nominations
Bella Ramsey, Harrison Ford, Ayo Edebiri break records with Emmy nominations
'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper made history as he broke a 53 years old record at the 2025 Emmy nominations

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco to adjust wedding plans for Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco to adjust wedding plans for Taylor Swift
'Only Murders in the Building' actress and the music producer are set to ring in wedding bells

Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera passes away at age of 54
Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera passes away at age of 54
Dan Rivera was found dead inside his hotel room while handling the haunted doll known as America's most haunted object