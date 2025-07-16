Louis Tomlinson receives 1D fans’ support amid 'conspiracy chat'

Louis Tomlinson has announced to quit X (formally known as Twitter) after being subjected to “conspiracy chat.”
On Tuesday night, the former One Direction member revealed how online speculations affect his dating and personal life.
The pop icon wrote, “The last few months have made it impossible to be on here. All the conspiracy chat about my relationship, my son or even stretching sometimes to opinions on my Mum. It’s just too much and too hurtful for me to see! Thank you to everyone who always has my back!”
Shortly after opening up about his tragic experience and announcing to quit X, 1D fans swarmed the comment section to show support.
A fan commented, “Hi! It would take less than five minutes to mute specific words through Louis’ account. It won’t solve the bigger issue, but it would help filter out a lot of the harmful posts before they even reach him (mute from timeline + tags - from anyone).”
Another showed support, “To those who keep fueling this: stop letting your mutuals shape your entire perspective. For once, try actually listening to what Louis says. One day you’ll outgrow the conspiracy mindset and realize how harmful this has been to him, to everyone around him, and even to yourself.”
On the personal front, Louis Tomlinson is currently dating the U.K. reality star Zara McDermott.