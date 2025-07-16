Taylor Swift’s adorable gesture leaves Lola Tung swooning

Taylor Swift’s adorable gesture leaves Lola Tung swooning
Taylor Swift’s adorable gesture leaves Lola Tung swooning

Lola Tung, known for her role Belly in The Summer I Turned, has revealed a sweet memory with Taylor Swift.

On Tuesday, July 15, the 22-year old actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon along with her co-stars Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah ) and Christopher Briney (Conrad).

During her appearance, Lola recalled Taylor’s reaction to spotting her at The Eras Tour in 2023, which made her “nearly passed out.”

She said, "We were right by the stage, and she looked at us, and she kind of waved and was like, 'I love you guys. I nearly passed out. It was great."

"We were right by the stage when she played 'False God,' which was also on the show. I've been a Taylor Swift fan for a really long time. I used to listen to Fearless, Speak Now and Red on my CD player when I was younger. When I would go to sleep, I would listen to them." Lola added.

Jimmy asked if she had a favourite Taylor song featured on The Summer I Turned Pretty, to which the American star responded, "The Way I Loved You' is a great one. 'Delicate' is great as well.”

Notably, the first two episodes of of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, July 16.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Angelina Jolie recalls Brad Pitt’s surprise during 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' shoot
Angelina Jolie recalls Brad Pitt’s surprise during 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' shoot
'Maleficent' starlet also shared the list of her favourite roles throughout her career

Bella Ramsey, Harrison Ford, Ayo Edebiri break records with Emmy nominations
Bella Ramsey, Harrison Ford, Ayo Edebiri break records with Emmy nominations
'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper made history as he broke a 53 years old record at the 2025 Emmy nominations

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco to adjust wedding plans for Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco to adjust wedding plans for Taylor Swift
'Only Murders in the Building' actress and the music producer are set to ring in wedding bells

Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera passes away at age of 54
Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera passes away at age of 54
Dan Rivera was found dead inside his hotel room while handling the haunted doll known as America's most haunted object

Jennifer Love Hewitt stuns fans with dazzling red carpet appearance
Jennifer Love Hewitt stuns fans with dazzling red carpet appearance
Jennifer Love Hewitt stole the show with her bold looks and curvaceous figure

'Stranger Things' gears up for final chapter with poster reveal, teaser tease
'Stranger Things' gears up for final chapter with poster reveal, teaser tease
Netflix series 'Stranger Things' dropped the spine-chilling poster of the highly-anticipated season

Justin Bieber shares sweet moments with son Jack after 'Swag' release
Justin Bieber shares sweet moments with son Jack after 'Swag' release
'Swag' singer shared a glimpse into his beachside getaway alongside his 10-month-old son Jack

Kesha to celebrate career milestone after launching independent album 'Period'
Kesha to celebrate career milestone after launching independent album 'Period'
The 'Die Young' crooner released her sixth studio album 'Period' earlier this month