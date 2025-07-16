Taylor Swift’s adorable gesture leaves Lola Tung swooning

Lola Tung, known for her role Belly in The Summer I Turned, has revealed a sweet memory with Taylor Swift.
On Tuesday, July 15, the 22-year old actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon along with her co-stars Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah ) and Christopher Briney (Conrad).
During her appearance, Lola recalled Taylor’s reaction to spotting her at The Eras Tour in 2023, which made her “nearly passed out.”
She said, "We were right by the stage, and she looked at us, and she kind of waved and was like, 'I love you guys. I nearly passed out. It was great."
"We were right by the stage when she played 'False God,' which was also on the show. I've been a Taylor Swift fan for a really long time. I used to listen to Fearless, Speak Now and Red on my CD player when I was younger. When I would go to sleep, I would listen to them." Lola added.
Jimmy asked if she had a favourite Taylor song featured on The Summer I Turned Pretty, to which the American star responded, "The Way I Loved You' is a great one. 'Delicate' is great as well.”
Notably, the first two episodes of of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, July 16.