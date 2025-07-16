Jonas Brothers release 'I Can’t Lose' for cancer survivors

Jonas Brothers have released a new single, I Can’t Lose, for cancer survivors.
On Tuesday, July 15, the boy band also released a music video of the new song on their official Instagram account.
The caption along the post read, “We debuted “I Can’t Lose” - a song about love, strength, and showing up for the people you love. Dedicated to all of those who Stand Up To Cancer. ‘I Can’t Lose’ is OUT NOW. Give it a listen and share how you Stand Up To Cancer using #StandUpWithMastercard and we’ll all honor the incredible ways we stand up together.”
Jonas Brothers said in a statement, “Teaming up with Mastercard to uplift fans who’ve found hope and healing in our music means so much to us. ‘I Can’t Lose’ is a song we hope can carry different meanings for everyone who hears it and, for those who need it, a reminder of their own strength.”
The pop band has announced to release a new album titled, Greetings From Your Hometown, on August 8, 2025.
This will be their seventh studio album and follows their 2023 release, The Album.
Moreover, Jonas Brothers are kicking off a tour named Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour in celebration of their 20th anniversary on August 10, 2025.