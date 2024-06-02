World

Bella and Gigi Hadid make generous donations to Gaza humanitarian aid

Bella and Gigi Hadid have been vocal for Palestinians since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war

  • June 02, 2024
Bella and Gigi Hadid support Palestinians with $1 million relief aid 

Supermodel sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid have donated $1 million (£785,000) to the Palestinian relief fund.

According to BBC, the fashion model Bella representative has announced that the relief fund for Palestinians has been equally distributed among four humanitarian organisations working for the war-affected families and children in Gaza.

These four humanitarian organisations are Heal Palestine, Palestine Children's Relief Fund, World Central Kitchen, and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.

Hadid sisters have been vocal in their support of the Palestinians suffering from the war.

The donation came after the model featured on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet last month in a red and white dress associated with the Palestinian culture, the Keffiyeh.


Bella wrote about her dress on Instagram, “The pattern on the Palestinian Keffiyeh symbolises various themes: Olive leaves: Strength, resilience, perseverance.”

She added, “A beautiful way to represent the history, labour of love, resilience and, most importantly, the art of historic Palestinian embroidery".

After the 7 October 2023 attack, Gigi wrote in her Instagram post, “My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict, too many of which are children.”

She added, "I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation. It's a responsibility I hold daily.”

Gigi expressed, “I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians. None of them include the harm of a Jewish person.”

For the unversed, more than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the war.

