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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Iran FM denies targeting civilians, open to regional probe

Abbas Araghchi stated the country is ready to form a committee with its neighbours to probe the responsibilities for such strikes

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Iran FM denies targeting civilians, open to regional probe

Iran FM denies targeting civilians, open to regional probe

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi debunked the ongoing rumours that Iran has targeted civilian or residential areas in the Middle East, stating the country is ready to form a committee with its neighbours to probe the responsibilities for such strikes.

In an interview with Al-Araby al-Jadeed Abbas Araghchi’s Telegram channel quoted him as stating that Tehran was holding conversation with several Gulf capitals and would welcome any initiative that could generate a complete end to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Iran’s foreign minister told his French ​counterpart that countries are required to refrain from any action that may heighten tensions across the Middle East.

This statement follows US President Donald Trump calling upon several states, including France, ‌to help open the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked by Iran ‌following US-Israeli joint strikes all over the country, leading to severe damages and losses.

When will the ongoing US-Israel and Iran war end?

Israel is currently planning at least three more weeks of military campaign against Iran, eyeing “thousands of targets.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump claimed “Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet.”

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