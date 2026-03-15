Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi denies 'asking for ceasefire' in war with US-Israel

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran has "never asked for a ceasefire" in the war with the US and Israel.
During a conversation on CBS News’ Face the Nation programme, Abbas stated that Tehran had “never asked for a ceasefire, we have never even asked for negotiation.”
This statement comes after US president Trump’s major claim that “Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet.”
Abbas said, “We don’t see any reason why we should talk with Americans, because we were talking with them when they decided to attack us, and that was for the second time.”
He went on to say, “This is a war of choice by President Trump and the United States, and we are going to continue our self-defence.”
For those unaware, tensions continue to escalate among countries, due to continued blasts from Israel towards Iran, prompting Iran for retaliatory strikes across the Middle East on US bases and Israel, with war entering in 16th day.