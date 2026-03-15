Kenya's flood crisis deepens as death toll rises to 62, thousands displaced

Kenya’s flood crisis worsens as the death toll continues to rise while thousands of people are forced to evacuate.
According to Reuters, police said on Saturday, March 14, a total of 62 people including eight children have died since heavy rains and flooding hit Kenya's capital Nairobi and other areas late last week.
The capital was the worst hit with 33 deaths, the force said in a statement on X that updated the official tally of casualties.
The Ministry of Interior and National Administration said the victims comprise 46 men, eight women, and eight children.
"Nairobi recorded the highest number of deaths with 33, followed by the Eastern region at 17, and Rift Valley region with seven," the ministry said in an update released in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.
The government said the floods have affected more than 10,000 households, with 4,845 people displaced and forced to seek shelter in safer areas.
Aid workers started pulling bodies from floodwaters across Nairobi last Saturday after overnight flash floods swept away dozens of cars and disrupted flights at East Africa's biggest airport.
The heavy rainfall has caused flooding in several parts across the East African nation, leading to road closures, property damage, displacement and distress among the affected communities.
In addition to the tragic loss of lives, significant damage to infrastructure and livelihoods has been reported.
The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast continued heavy rainfall and urged residents to take extreme caution to prevent further loss of life.