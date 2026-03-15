Oprah Winfrey fires back after trolls mock her Paris Fashion Week runway walk

Oprah Winfrey isn't in the mood for trolls!
Earlier this month, the 72-year-old American host attended the 2026 Paris Fashion Week, where she walked the red carpet with her best friend, Gayle King.
However, the pals were intensely trolled online after they were observed carefully making their way into the Chloé Fall/Winter 2026 runway show in Paris.
Their careful steps instantly went viral on social media, with trollers labelling it as "90-year-old walk."
Breaking silence on the mockery, the famous TV producer has now issued a bombshell response to haters.
In a video shared online, Oprah Winfrey can be seen saying, "On the internet, somebody was…you know how people drag you on the internet. So they were dragging me and Gayle saying, ‘Look at them walking like they’re 90 years old.'"
Noting that she wears glasses or contact lens, the TV host shared, "And so there was a moment where we’re walking into the Chloe fashion show and my [assistant] had just handed me the Chloe sunglasses before I got out of the car."
She continued to add that the couture shades “were not prescription glasses."
"I didn’t know where I was walking, I could not see. So everybody who’s saying ‘you’re walking like you’re 90,’ I could not see! I can’t see. I can’t see. Tell me, tell me where I’m walking. I can’t see,'" she laughingly concluded.
The 2026 Paris Fashion Week took place from March 2 to 8.