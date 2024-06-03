‘Heeramandi’ star Sharmin Segal responds to trolls

Sharmin Segal, who has starred as Alamzeb in Heeramandi, has responded back to haters.
Sharmin shared that usually people tend to "fixate on the negatives.”
During a conversation with News18, she said, “I had given my all to Alamzeb’s character. We tend to fixate on the negatives but there are so many positives that have also come along, which we don’t talk about. It’s perhaps not interesting enough to talk about positives and we tend to look over them to some degree.”
Sharmin added, “There was a point when I was not looking at many things [reviews] but then slowly, I realised that I was also missing out on a lot of love that I was getting. I’ve now started paying attention to that. Over the last few days, I decided to look through it all."
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece also highlighted that she always looks at the “positive” side and try to take the trolls as “constructive criticism.”
“I saw positivity, constructive criticism, and a whole range of feedback and that’s what happens when you put yourself out there as an artist or an actor. It was actually quite nice to hear all sides of things,” she explained.