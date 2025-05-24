Entertainment

'All Up in the Biz' filmmaker Sacha Jenkins died at age of 54

Sacha Jenkins began his filmmaking career with his debut film 'Bitchin': The Sound'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 24, 2025

Sacha Jenkins, the renowned and popular filmmaker, peacefully passed away at 54.

The journalist-turned-documentarian was known for his popular publications such as Graphic Scenes & Xplicit Language and Beat Down.

Sacha's wife, Raquel Cepeda, confirmed the death of her husband while conversing with The Hollywood Reporter.

She told the tabloid that the American journalist died on Friday morning at his residence after suffering from complications of multiple system atrophy.

According to media reports, the deceased director began his career by launching his publication company, a hip-hop newspaper, alongside his childhood pal and media person, Elliot Wilson.

After the hip-hop newspaper, Sacha and Elliot founded another skateboarding magazine, Ego Trip.

The late filmmaker wrote several engaging articles for Spin and Rolling Stone. He later joined Vibe magazine as a music editor and writer-at-large.

Sacha began his career in the film industry with his first directorial film Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James.

Following his debut movie, he launched Fresh Dressed and All Up in the Biz.

Tributes pour in after sudden demise of Sacha Jenkins: 

The deceased soul's sudden death left his fans and friends in deep shock, as many turned to their social media accounts to express their grief over the news.

R.A. the Rugged Man, the popular American rapper, took to his Instagram handle to express his dismay over the sudden passing of his fellow.

He wrote, "I just read online that a great friend has passed. Rest in Peace Sacha Jenkins. I love you, my man. Thank you for all you've done for me, even though I never got to say that to him. He was not only a friend but a hugely important part of my career."

Apart from Rugged Man, Harley Flanagan, Janette Beckman, and Jaz DePerez have lamented Sacha Jenkins' death.  

Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin, SZA's steamy Grand National Tour performance
Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin, SZA's steamy Grand National Tour performance
Justin Bieber ignited the stage in Los Angeles after a year of his iconic performance during Coachella last year
Justin Bieber faces financial crisis after removing apology to wife Hailey
Justin Bieber faces financial crisis after removing apology to wife Hailey
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber recently sparked controversy after the singer deleted caption for his wife on Instagram
Jessica Alba caught cozying up to new flame months after Cash Warren split
Jessica Alba caught cozying up to new flame months after Cash Warren split
The ‘Fantastic Four’ actress was spotted kissing her mystery man during an incognito outing in London, England
Miley Cyrus credits talk show appearance for sparking viral VMAs performance
Miley Cyrus credits talk show appearance for sparking viral VMAs performance
Miley Cyrus shared that her first touch with the controversial Bangerz performances started with Jimmy Kimmel’s show
Justin Bieber stuns crowd as he joins SZA during her Grand National Tour
Justin Bieber stuns crowd as he joins SZA during her Grand National Tour
SZA and Justin Bieber reunite on stage following their hit collaboration on the iconic track 'Snooze'
Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia Threapleton reveals why she never watched 'Titanic'
Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia Threapleton reveals why she never watched 'Titanic'
Kate Winslet rose to fame as Rose DeWitt Bukater in James Cameron's blockbuster film, 'Titanic'
Selena Gomez sends message of support to Taylor Swift amid Blake Lively drama
Selena Gomez sends message of support to Taylor Swift amid Blake Lively drama
Taylor Swift’s friendship with Blake Lively on rocks after she got dragged in the legal battle between the actress and Justin Baldoni
Hayley Atwell opens up on filming ‘MI:8’ stunts herself amid pregnancy
Hayley Atwell opens up on filming ‘MI:8’ stunts herself amid pregnancy
Hayley Atwell quietly welcomed her first child with Ned Wolfgang Kelly in 2024
Selena Gomez hypes up Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande after supporting Hailey
Selena Gomez hypes up Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande after supporting Hailey
Selena Gomez's sweet messages for Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift came after her support to Hailey Bieber
Aubrey Plaza walks Cannes red carpet first time after husband's death
Aubrey Plaza walks Cannes red carpet first time after husband's death
Aubrey Plaza shined at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in France for the premiere of her film 'Honey Don't!'
Ryan Reynolds urges Disney to take risk on R-Rated ‘Star Wars’ spin-off
Ryan Reynolds urges Disney to take risk on R-Rated ‘Star Wars’ spin-off
'Deadpool' actor revealed that he 'pitched' the idea of an R-rated Star Wars 'property' to Disney
Britney Spears brushes off flight smoking incident with playful statement
Britney Spears brushes off flight smoking incident with playful statement
The 'Criminal' singer warned from authorities upon landing after reportedly smoking a cigarette during flight