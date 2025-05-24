'All Up in the Biz' filmmaker Sacha Jenkins died at age of 54

Sacha Jenkins, the renowned and popular filmmaker, peacefully passed away at 54.
The journalist-turned-documentarian was known for his popular publications such as Graphic Scenes & Xplicit Language and Beat Down.
Sacha's wife, Raquel Cepeda, confirmed the death of her husband while conversing with The Hollywood Reporter.
She told the tabloid that the American journalist died on Friday morning at his residence after suffering from complications of multiple system atrophy.
According to media reports, the deceased director began his career by launching his publication company, a hip-hop newspaper, alongside his childhood pal and media person, Elliot Wilson.
After the hip-hop newspaper, Sacha and Elliot founded another skateboarding magazine, Ego Trip.
The late filmmaker wrote several engaging articles for Spin and Rolling Stone. He later joined Vibe magazine as a music editor and writer-at-large.
Sacha began his career in the film industry with his first directorial film Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James.
Following his debut movie, he launched Fresh Dressed and All Up in the Biz.
Tributes pour in after sudden demise of Sacha Jenkins:
The deceased soul's sudden death left his fans and friends in deep shock, as many turned to their social media accounts to express their grief over the news.
R.A. the Rugged Man, the popular American rapper, took to his Instagram handle to express his dismay over the sudden passing of his fellow.
He wrote, "I just read online that a great friend has passed. Rest in Peace Sacha Jenkins. I love you, my man. Thank you for all you've done for me, even though I never got to say that to him. He was not only a friend but a hugely important part of my career."
Apart from Rugged Man, Harley Flanagan, Janette Beckman, and Jaz DePerez have lamented Sacha Jenkins' death.