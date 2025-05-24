Entertainment

Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia Threapleton reveals why she never watched 'Titanic'

Kate Winslet rose to fame as Rose DeWitt Bukater in James Cameron's blockbuster film, 'Titanic'

  • May 24, 2025

There are few people who have not watched the all time famous film, Titanic, and Kate Winslet’s own daughter is one of them.

While speaking to MailOnline, Winslet daughter, Mia Threapleton revealed why she never watched Titanic, and the reason was her mum’s racy scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio.

“As I got older, kids sort of knew who my mum was. Sometimes, they asked if I'd ever watched the car scene in Titanic, and I'd say no,” she told the outlet.

Mia, who is currently promoting her film The Phoenician Scheme, further recalled a hilarious incident when the movie was playing on their family television and Winslet covering her 12-year-old daughter’s eyes during that one particular scene.

“That was the only scene I ever remember her going, ‘Oh God!’ and covering my eyes! And I remember turning round and saying, ‘Mum, I can still hear it!'” she recounted.

Kate rose to fame as Rose DeWitt Bukater in James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster, which broke box office records and scooped up 11 Oscars.

Mia Threapleton’s ‘The Phoenician Scheme’

Mia Threapleton stars as Liesl in the dark-comedy film, The Phoenician Scheme, which premiered at Cannes on last weekend and earned a 6.5-minute standing ovation.

Besides Mia, the film also stars Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend and Bill Murray.

