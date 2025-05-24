Hayley Atwell opens up on filming ‘MI:8’ stunts herself amid pregnancy

Hayley Atwell recently shared her experience filming a fight scene for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning while eight and a half months pregnant with her first child.
Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 43-year-old actress got candid about her experience when asked about anything which the audience needs to know before playing a snippet of her fierce performance.
Atwell stated, "I've never said before, actually. This is a Fallon exclusive. But during this fight sequence, we came back to it a few times to add a few elements to it. And in this clip, I'm actually eight and a half months pregnant."
Fallon, 50, surprisingly responded "Are you serious?"
"I'm serious. Yes. And I have to say, I was taken such good care of. Everyone was so supportive and they were like, 'Oh, you can sit down, and we'll have a stunt double do it.' And I was like, 'No! I've worked too hard. Let me do it.' So I did it, and here it is," Atwell replied.
Hayley Atwell blessed with a baby in 2024
The Black Mirror actress quietly welcomed her first child with Ned Wolfgang Kelly in 2024.
Hayley Atwell kept her relationship and pregnancy private, though the actress confirmed her marriage with Kelly on May 19 in an episode of LIVE with Kelly and Mark, referring to Kelly as her husband.