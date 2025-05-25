Taylor Swift insider who leaked Blake Lively’s threat finally UNMASKED

In a shocking new update, the person who exposed Blake Lively’s threat to release Taylor Swift’s private texts has been unmasked.
Recently, it was reported that as per an insider, the Gossip Girl actress threatened her pal, Swift, that she will release her private text’s if the Lover songstress does not support her publicly in the legal battle with Justin Baldoni.
As a result, the Five Feet Apart director’s legal team sought to involve the Blank Space singer in the case by subpoening her.
Now, a separate source has finally exposed the identity of that insider who revealed about the Another Simple Favor actress’s alleged threat to Taylor Swift.
Speaking to Daily Mail, the tipster revealed that it was Swift’s father, Scott Swift, who leaked about the threat to Baldoni’s legal team.
“Scott Swift did not want his daughter to be dragged into this any further and he voluntarily gave up this information as part of a deal that would include [Baldoni’s team] withdrawing their subpoena for Taylor,” stated the insider.
In their documents, Justin Baldoni’s team mentioned that Lively “demanded that Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively, intimating that, if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively’s possession would be released.”
Notably, Baldoni’s legal team has withdrew the subpoena issued to Taylor Swift.