Entertainment

Taylor Swift insider who leaked Blake Lively’s threat finally UNMASKED

Insider who leaked about Blake lively’s threat to Taylor Swift to release her private texts in Justin Baldoni lawsuit has been exposed

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025

In a shocking new update, the person who exposed Blake Lively’s threat to release Taylor Swift’s private texts has been unmasked.

Recently, it was reported that as per an insider, the Gossip Girl actress threatened her pal, Swift, that she will release her private text’s if the Lover songstress does not support her publicly in the legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

As a result, the Five Feet Apart director’s legal team sought to involve the Blank Space singer in the case by subpoening her.

Now, a separate source has finally exposed the identity of that insider who revealed about the Another Simple Favor actress’s alleged threat to Taylor Swift.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the tipster revealed that it was Swift’s father, Scott Swift, who leaked about the threat to Baldoni’s legal team.

“Scott Swift did not want his daughter to be dragged into this any further and he voluntarily gave up this information as part of a deal that would include [Baldoni’s team] withdrawing their subpoena for Taylor,” stated the insider.

In their documents, Justin Baldoni’s team mentioned that Lively “demanded that Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively, intimating that, if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively’s possession would be released.”

Notably, Baldoni’s legal team has withdrew the subpoena issued to Taylor Swift.

Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kim's latest milestone with touching tribute
Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kim's latest milestone with touching tribute
Kim Kardashian announced her new career milestone earlier this week on Instagram
Sophie Turner applauds ex Joe Jonas' new album after tumultuous split
Sophie Turner applauds ex Joe Jonas' new album after tumultuous split
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner parted ways in September 2023 after spending five years together
Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin, SZA's steamy Grand National Tour performance
Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin, SZA's steamy Grand National Tour performance
Justin Bieber ignited the stage in Los Angeles after a year of his iconic performance during Coachella last year
Justin Bieber faces financial crisis after removing apology to wife Hailey
Justin Bieber faces financial crisis after removing apology to wife Hailey
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber recently sparked controversy after the singer deleted caption for his wife on Instagram
Jessica Alba caught cozying up to new flame months after Cash Warren split
Jessica Alba caught cozying up to new flame months after Cash Warren split
The ‘Fantastic Four’ actress was spotted kissing her mystery man during an incognito outing in London, England
'All Up in the Biz' filmmaker Sacha Jenkins died at age of 54
'All Up in the Biz' filmmaker Sacha Jenkins died at age of 54
Sacha Jenkins began his filmmaking career with his debut film 'Bitchin': The Sound'
Miley Cyrus credits talk show appearance for sparking viral VMAs performance
Miley Cyrus credits talk show appearance for sparking viral VMAs performance
Miley Cyrus shared that her first touch with the controversial Bangerz performances started with Jimmy Kimmel’s show
Justin Bieber stuns crowd as he joins SZA during her Grand National Tour
Justin Bieber stuns crowd as he joins SZA during her Grand National Tour
SZA and Justin Bieber reunite on stage following their hit collaboration on the iconic track 'Snooze'
Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia Threapleton reveals why she never watched 'Titanic'
Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia Threapleton reveals why she never watched 'Titanic'
Kate Winslet rose to fame as Rose DeWitt Bukater in James Cameron's blockbuster film, 'Titanic'
Selena Gomez sends message of support to Taylor Swift amid Blake Lively drama
Selena Gomez sends message of support to Taylor Swift amid Blake Lively drama
Taylor Swift’s friendship with Blake Lively on rocks after she got dragged in the legal battle between the actress and Justin Baldoni
Hayley Atwell opens up on filming ‘MI:8’ stunts herself amid pregnancy
Hayley Atwell opens up on filming ‘MI:8’ stunts herself amid pregnancy
Hayley Atwell quietly welcomed her first child with Ned Wolfgang Kelly in 2024
Selena Gomez hypes up Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande after supporting Hailey
Selena Gomez hypes up Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande after supporting Hailey
Selena Gomez's sweet messages for Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift came after her support to Hailey Bieber