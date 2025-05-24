Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin, SZA's steamy Grand National Tour performance

Hailey Bieber responded to her husband, Justin Bieber, and popular musician, SZA's recent performance in Los Angeles.
The Rhode founder turned to her Instagram Stories to react to her life partner's live performance at the SoFi Stadium during Kendrick Lamar and SZA's headline-grabbing musical tour.
In the series of videos, Hailey showed the Baby singer ignited the stage alongside her fellow singer, surprising the audience with his appearance at the show.
For the concert, Justin opted for black pants and a matching shirt which he styled with a Balenciaga jacket.
During the performance, the Yummy crooner was seen kissing SZA’s hand, before the two entertained the crowd.
Alongside the video clips, Hailey scribbled a heartfelt caption for the singers, which read, "My 2 favorite artists."
However, the 28-year-old businesswoman did not pay heed to the flirtatious gesture of Justin towards SZA.
Hailey Bieber's Vogue cover shoot sparks controversy:
This post of Hailey comes after she recently found herself in a tight spot after Justin removed an apology regarding her Vogue cover shoot.
Earlier this week, the American influencer appeared on Vogue's front cover as her photos gained popularity on social media the critically known singer took to his Instagram handle to hype up his wife over her huge career milestone.
Justin Bieber deleted caption about wife Hailey Bieber:
In the since deleted caption Justin stated, "Yikes, I know, so mean. For some reason, I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even."
"I think as we mature, we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even, we’re honestly just prolonging what we want, which is intimacy and connection," the Stay singer added.
Shortly after his controversial statement, the musician faced severe criticism for revealing disturbing details about Hailey.
Despite these reports, neither Justin Bieber nor Hailey Bieber has issued any public statement to clarify their stances.