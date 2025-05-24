Entertainment

Selena Gomez sends message of support to Taylor Swift amid Blake Lively drama

Taylor Swift’s friendship with Blake Lively on rocks after she got dragged in the legal battle between the actress and Justin Baldoni

Through all the highs and lows, Selena Gomez is always there for her pal Taylor Swift!

Amid the ongoing friendship drama between the Grammy winner and Blake Lively related to the Justin Baldoni legal battle, Gomez sent a heartfelt message of support to uplift her best friend.

Turning to her official Instagram Story, the Only Murders in the Building starlet expressed her support for the Cruel Summer songstress by sharing a past video of her.

In the black-and-white clip, Taylor Swift was seen delivering a powerful acceptance speech at 2021 Brit Awards.

“There might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something and it is met with cynicism or skepticism. You cannot let that crush you. You have to let it fuel you,” stated Swift.

She continued, “Because we live in a world where anyone has the right to say anything that they want about you at any time. But just please remember that you have the right to prove them wrong.”

With this strong reminder, Selena Gomez seemingly hinted the Daylight songstress to cheer up amid these difficult times.

In the Story, the I Said I Love You First singer shared a raising hands emoji, giving a sweet nod to Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s friendship:

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift 

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been close friends for over a decade and constantly show support for each other through personal and professional ups and downs. The duo first bonded in the late 2000s when they were dating the Jonas Brothers.

Taylor Swift in Blake Lively legal drama:

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

In his countersuit of Blake Lively’s sexual harassment lawsuit, Justin Baldoni alleged that the Gossip Girl starlet involved Taylor Swift to force him to make changes in the script of their 2024 film It Ends with Us.

Baldoni’s legal team alleged that Lively threatened the Blank Space crooner to publicly support her in the legal battle, which ended up in issuing a subpoena to Swift.

Feeling betrayed by Lively, Taylor Swift now reportedly wishes she had never met the Another Simple Favor actress, revealed an insider to Daily Mail.

