Miley Cyrus credits talk show appearance for sparking viral VMAs performance

Miley Cyrus has revealed that a last-minute late-night TV appearance directly led to her infamous twerking performance at the 2013 MTV VMAs.
While conversing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, May 22, the Flowers singer noted that the late-night host has witnessed her evolution firsthand over the years.
Cyrus shared that her first touch with the controversial Bangerz performances in 2013 started with an appearance on Kimmel’s show.
“Let me tell you, I am so happy to see you in my new era,” she began.
Cyrus went on to say, “This new era is very sophisticated and I have to tell you, your show allowed me to create the VMAs in 2013.”
The Wrecking Ball singer continued, “I came here first and I kind of used the show as a trial run, you know, where I dance as a teddy bear like half naked, and everyone thought I was crazy.”
She added, “But to see if it was going to work, I did it here first.”
To note, in 2013, Miley Cyrus performed an outdoor show with a few of her big hits on Kimmel’s show.
Miley Cyrus VMA performance:
In August 2013, she made headlines with her nearly-nude twerking performance alongside Robin Thicke at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Notably, it amazed many viewers and she entered into the realm of controversy and became a defining trademark of her artistic image.