Justin Bieber stuns crowd as he joins SZA during her Grand National Tour

SZA and Justin Bieber reunite on stage following their hit collaboration on the iconic track 'Snooze'

  • May 24, 2025

Justin Bieber stuns crowd by joining SZA during her Grand National Tour

Justin Bieber recently shocked fans with his surprise performance during popular singer SZA and Kendrick Lamar's ongoing co-headlining concert Grand National Tour.

The Yummy crooner joined the Grammy-winning musician during her soulful live show at the SoFi Stadium on Friday night, where he stunned the crowd with his unexpected appearance on stage.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bieber performed his hit track, Snooze, accompanied by SZA, on which he collaborated with the fellow singer in 2022.

The Stay singer opted for a black outfit with his signature Balenciaga jacket for his performance.

During the concert, when he appeared on stage, the father-of-one sang a few lyrics of his song, Snooze, while giving kisses on SZA's hand.

Notably, Kendrick Lamar was absent from Friday night's show.

Justin Bieber's last performance: 

This performance of Bieber comes after his powerful performance during the 2024 Coachella when he last ignited the stage with his solo concert.

SZA and Kendrick Lamar's headline grabbing concert Grand National Tour: 

For those unaware, SZA and Kendrick have kicked off their headline-grabbing concert, Grand National Tour, in Minneapolis in April this year and will conclude the shows in August.

In the first show of their Los Angeles leg, the singer also brought Lizzo as a special guest in the concert.

Through this concert, Kendrick Lamar has been promoting his sixth studio album, GNX, while SZA has supported her first reissue album, SOS Deluxe: Lana.

The concert tour will include 39 shows across Europe and North America.  

