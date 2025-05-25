Entertainment

Sophie Turner applauds ex Joe Jonas' new album after tumultuous split

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner parted ways in September 2023 after spending five years together

Sophie Turner reacted to her ex-husband, Joe Jonas' newly released album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, years after their high-profile divorce.

The Game of Thrones starlet turned to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to hype up her former partner's new musical achievement. 

She shared the screenshot of a Spotify link while playing the new album in the background of her Instagram stories.

The mom-of-two penned a heartfelt caption for her post, sending the internet into a frenzy, "Go Go @joejones."

Sophie Turner applauds ex Joe Jonas new album after tumultuous split


Joe Jonas released new solo music album: 

For those unaware, Jonas released his second solo LP on Friday which featured several songs about his new normal since he parted ways from his ex-wife. 

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas relationship timeline: 

Despite their messy divorce in September 2023, the 29-year-old English actress continued to support her former partner, with whom she also shares two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their divorce in September 2023 after settling their legal matters in court for a year.

According to media reports, the Sucker crooner initially filed for divorce from the Joan actress on September 5, 2023.

At the time, he stated that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

Since then, the former couple are co-parenting their two daughters, whom they welcomed in 2020 and 2022.

Jonas and Turner finally settled their legal matters in September 2024.

Sophie Turner's new relationship with Peregrine Pearson:

Shortly after her split from the singer, the Survive actress began dating a British aristocrat, Peregrine Pearson, in October 2023.

They were first seen together in October 2023 and went public with their relationship in December 2023, while Joe Jonas ended his relationship with Stormi Bree in June 2024. 

Taylor Swift insider who leaked Blake Lively’s threat finally UNMASKED
Taylor Swift insider who leaked Blake Lively’s threat finally UNMASKED
Insider who leaked about Blake lively’s threat to Taylor Swift to release her private texts in Justin Baldoni lawsuit has been exposed
Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kim's latest milestone with touching tribute
Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kim's latest milestone with touching tribute
Kim Kardashian announced her new career milestone earlier this week on Instagram
Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin, SZA's steamy Grand National Tour performance
Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin, SZA's steamy Grand National Tour performance
Justin Bieber ignited the stage in Los Angeles after a year of his iconic performance during Coachella last year
Justin Bieber faces financial crisis after removing apology to wife Hailey
Justin Bieber faces financial crisis after removing apology to wife Hailey
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber recently sparked controversy after the singer deleted caption for his wife on Instagram
Jessica Alba caught cozying up to new flame months after Cash Warren split
Jessica Alba caught cozying up to new flame months after Cash Warren split
The ‘Fantastic Four’ actress was spotted kissing her mystery man during an incognito outing in London, England
'All Up in the Biz' filmmaker Sacha Jenkins died at age of 54
'All Up in the Biz' filmmaker Sacha Jenkins died at age of 54
Sacha Jenkins began his filmmaking career with his debut film 'Bitchin': The Sound'
Miley Cyrus credits talk show appearance for sparking viral VMAs performance
Miley Cyrus credits talk show appearance for sparking viral VMAs performance
Miley Cyrus shared that her first touch with the controversial Bangerz performances started with Jimmy Kimmel’s show
Justin Bieber stuns crowd as he joins SZA during her Grand National Tour
Justin Bieber stuns crowd as he joins SZA during her Grand National Tour
SZA and Justin Bieber reunite on stage following their hit collaboration on the iconic track 'Snooze'
Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia Threapleton reveals why she never watched 'Titanic'
Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia Threapleton reveals why she never watched 'Titanic'
Kate Winslet rose to fame as Rose DeWitt Bukater in James Cameron's blockbuster film, 'Titanic'
Selena Gomez sends message of support to Taylor Swift amid Blake Lively drama
Selena Gomez sends message of support to Taylor Swift amid Blake Lively drama
Taylor Swift’s friendship with Blake Lively on rocks after she got dragged in the legal battle between the actress and Justin Baldoni
Hayley Atwell opens up on filming ‘MI:8’ stunts herself amid pregnancy
Hayley Atwell opens up on filming ‘MI:8’ stunts herself amid pregnancy
Hayley Atwell quietly welcomed her first child with Ned Wolfgang Kelly in 2024
Selena Gomez hypes up Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande after supporting Hailey
Selena Gomez hypes up Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande after supporting Hailey
Selena Gomez's sweet messages for Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift came after her support to Hailey Bieber