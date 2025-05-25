Sophie Turner applauds ex Joe Jonas' new album after tumultuous split

Sophie Turner reacted to her ex-husband, Joe Jonas' newly released album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, years after their high-profile divorce.
The Game of Thrones starlet turned to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to hype up her former partner's new musical achievement.
She shared the screenshot of a Spotify link while playing the new album in the background of her Instagram stories.
The mom-of-two penned a heartfelt caption for her post, sending the internet into a frenzy, "Go Go @joejones."
Joe Jonas released new solo music album:
For those unaware, Jonas released his second solo LP on Friday which featured several songs about his new normal since he parted ways from his ex-wife.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas relationship timeline:
Despite their messy divorce in September 2023, the 29-year-old English actress continued to support her former partner, with whom she also shares two daughters, Willa and Delphine.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their divorce in September 2023 after settling their legal matters in court for a year.
According to media reports, the Sucker crooner initially filed for divorce from the Joan actress on September 5, 2023.
At the time, he stated that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."
Since then, the former couple are co-parenting their two daughters, whom they welcomed in 2020 and 2022.
Jonas and Turner finally settled their legal matters in September 2024.
Sophie Turner's new relationship with Peregrine Pearson:
Shortly after her split from the singer, the Survive actress began dating a British aristocrat, Peregrine Pearson, in October 2023.
They were first seen together in October 2023 and went public with their relationship in December 2023, while Joe Jonas ended his relationship with Stormi Bree in June 2024.