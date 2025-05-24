Entertainment

Justin Bieber faces financial crisis after removing apology to wife Hailey

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber recently sparked controversy after the singer deleted caption for his wife on Instagram

  • May 24, 2025

Justin Bieber has reportedly been hit with financial crises after deleting his controversial apology from his wife, Hailey Bieber.

The Baby hitmaker, who has been dealing with mental health issues, has now seemingly gotten into major financial problems, which are supported by his billionaire life partner.

According to a report by Page Six, an insider revealed the Grammy-winning artist’s economic burden on his wife.

"Hailey’s 100% the breadwinner now; and watch that company [Rhode] sell for, if not a billion, right under that," the tipster told the tabloid.

The findings of a new documentary, TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber?, revealed that Justin is currently on the "verge of financial collapse" after dropping out of his upcoming tours.

Why Justin Bieber sell his music catalog? 

The Yummy crooner also sold out his music catalog in 2022 for $200 million to cover his expenses.

Despite the ongoing financial crisis reports neither Justin nor Hailey has responded to these speculations.

Justin Bieber deletes controversial apology to his wife Hailey Bieber : 

This update comes after the father-of-one deleted his caption, stating for his life partner, who recently did a cover shoot for Vogue.

The since-deleted caption noted, "Yikes, I know, so mean. For some reason, I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even."

"I think as we mature, we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even, we’re honestly just prolonging what we want, which is intimacy and connection," the 31-year-old critically known musician added.

He apologized, "So baby, you already know but forgive me for saying you wouldn’t get a Vogue cover, cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken."

The post of Justin Bieber instantly sparked rage among fans, claiming the singer showed his "unsupportive" side by exposing the weird details of his wife, Hailey Bieber. 

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber relationship timeline: 

For those unware, the couple tied the knot in 2018. They are also parents to their 10-months-old baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber. 

