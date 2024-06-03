Sci-Tech

Spotify increases 'premium plan' prices in the U.S

Spotify offers both a free, ad-supported service with limited features and a paid subscription service

  • by Web Desk
  • June 03, 2024
Spotify increases 'premium plan' prices in the U.S
Spotify increases 'premium plan' prices in the U.S

Spotify, a digital music service raised the prices of its premium plans in the United States to boost its margins on Monday, June 3.

As per Reuters, the Swedish music-streaming service increased the price of its individual plan from $10.99 to $11.99 per month, its duo plan from $14.99 to $16.99, and its family plan from $16.99 to $19.99.

Meanwhile, Spotify has been trying to improve its margins by cutting marketing spending and laying off employees.

These changes follow a period of heavy investments and promotions aimed at growing its user base. 

While, shares of Spotify rose about 4% in premarket trading following the price hike announcement.

In an email to subscribers, Spotify explained the price increase, saying it will allow the company to continue investing in and innovating its product offerings and features.

The email will be sent to U.S. subscribers over the next month.

Moreover, Spotify offers both a free, ad-supported service with limited features and a paid subscription service with full functionality.

Most of its revenue comes from premium subscribers. Analysts believe Spotify can grow further by creating tailored subscription plans for music, audiobooks, and podcasts.

In April, Spotify reported a quarterly gross profit exceeding 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) for the first time, thanks to reduced marketing expenses.

The company also saw a 14% increase in premium subscribers, reaching 239 million, and it expects to have 631 million monthly active users in the second quarter.

Tom Hardy returns to 'Venom: The Last Dance' in spine-chilling trailer: Watch

Tom Hardy returns to 'Venom: The Last Dance' in spine-chilling trailer: Watch
Jenna Ortega departs the Netflix show 'Jurrasic World: Chaos theory', fans react

Jenna Ortega departs the Netflix show 'Jurrasic World: Chaos theory', fans react

Cristiano Ronaldo takes break to 'recharge' soul following Al Nassr's defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo takes break to 'recharge' soul following Al Nassr's defeat
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban

Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban

Sci-Tech News

Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Researchers uncover the truth behind 4,000-year-old ‘Seahenge’
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
NASA advises to lower hope for today's 'Planetary Parade': Here’s why
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Nvidia to roll out its next-gen AI chip platform in 2026
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
China’s Chang’e 6 spacecraft lands on Moon’s ‘unexplored’ far side
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Nvidia on track to surpass Apple as second-most valuable company
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Tesla recalls 125,000 US vehicles for seat belt warning system fault
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Elon Musk sued for ‘insider trading’ worth $7.5 billion at Tesla
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Will US and Canada experience northern lights again? Find out
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope spots most distant galaxy
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
TikTok to prepare separate algorithm for US users amid ban law
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
NASA Lucy mission reveals surprising secret about asteroid Dinkinesh
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Google Chrome introduces 'Minimised Custom Tabs' feature on android