PayPal and Venmo outage resolved after disrupting thousands worldwide

PayPal and Venmo, two of the most popular online payment platforms, had grappled with an outage. However, the issue has finally been resolved.
The widespread outage, taking over both services, in the United States and different parts of the world, left thousands of users unable to access the apps.
According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, the outage began at 8:45 a.m. ET with reports quickly spiking to around 1,000 and then significantly dropping from there.
A PayPal spokesperson told Tom’s Guide, "PayPal and Venmo experienced a temporary interruption this morning that has since been resolved."
However, Venmo has not officially addressed the issue, but a section for Venmo, which is listed on PayPal’s main status page, mentioned it being functional during the entire outage.
Is Venmo down?
The Venmo reports have dropped to a level low enough, indicating that both companies, including Venmo and PayPal, have finally resolved the issue.