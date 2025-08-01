Home / Sci-Tech

PayPal and Venmo outage resolved after disrupting thousands worldwide

The outage began at 8:45 a.m. ET with reports quickly spiking to around 1,000 and then significantly dropping from there

PayPal and Venmo outage resolved after disrupting thousands worldwide

PayPal and Venmo, two of the most popular online payment platforms, had grappled with an outage. However, the issue has finally been resolved.

The widespread outage, taking over both services, in the United States and different parts of the world, left thousands of users unable to access the apps.

According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, the outage began at 8:45 a.m. ET with reports quickly spiking to around 1,000 and then significantly dropping from there.

A PayPal spokesperson told Tom’s Guide, "PayPal and Venmo experienced a temporary interruption this morning that has since been resolved."

However, Venmo has not officially addressed the issue, but a section for Venmo, which is listed on PayPal’s main status page, mentioned it being functional during the entire outage.

Is Venmo down?

The Venmo reports have dropped to a level low enough, indicating that both companies, including Venmo and PayPal, have finally resolved the issue.

Read more :

Sci-Tech

Nvidia to continue Volta, Maxwell, Pascal support until October 2028

Nvidia to continue Volta, Maxwell, Pascal support until October 2028
Windows 10 Game Ready Driver will continue its support for GeForce RTX GPUs until 2026

TikTok restructures team ahead of potential US ban

TikTok restructures team ahead of potential US ban
Andy Bonillo, the current General Manager of TikTok USDS, will take over a new role as Senior Advisor

Google eyes wider launch of real-money games on play store in India

Google eyes wider launch of real-money games on play store in India
The latest proposal from Google indicates a series of moves to comply with the laws of the land with regard to RMGs

Meta CEO shares AI 'personal superintelligence’ vision after investing billions

Meta CEO shares AI 'personal superintelligence’ vision after investing billions
Mark Zuckerberg offered investors a glimpse into his AI strategy ahead of the company’s second-quarter earnings report

WhatsApp introduces call reminder feature for missed calls

WhatsApp introduces call reminder feature for missed calls
The missed call notification now has an option to schedule a reminder, making it easier to call back later

Apple rolls out iOS 18.6, macOS 15.6, and other updates to public

Apple rolls out iOS 18.6, macOS 15.6, and other updates to public
With latest update, iOS and iPadOS users in the EU can download alternate app stores and to install apps directly from websites

TikTok announces improved parental controls, advanced tools for creators

TikTok announces improved parental controls, advanced tools for creators
With this significant update, TikTok has released its latest variant of Instagram’s broadcast channels called 'Creator Chat Room'

OpenAI rolls out Study Mode in ChatGPT for students to learn more

OpenAI rolls out Study Mode in ChatGPT for students to learn more
OpenAI’s Study Mode is currently available to all users of ChatGPT’s Free, Plus, Pro, and Team plans