Apple rolls out iOS 18.6, macOS 15.6, and other updates to public

Apple has officially released iOS 18.6, macOS Sequoia 15.6, iPadOS 18.6, tvOS 18.6, watchOS 11.6, and visionOS 2.6 to the public.
It comes with a fix for a problem with sharing movies from the Photos app, but mostly updates a list of security vulnerabilities.
For macOS, iPadOS, and iOS, the list of fixes of CVEs covers everything from the Metal graphics API to WebKit to networking to filesystem permissions issues.
Notably, every update fixes up to two dozen vulnerabilities, including operating system (OS) updates, covering a range of flaws.
The update includes a mechanism to download alternate app stores and to install apps directly from websites for iOS and iPadOS users in the EU.
Users can also find these security patches for older OS that the Cupertino-based tech giant is still maintaining for individuals who are unable to update their devices to the latest versions.
The iPadOS 17.7.9 update covers multiple tablets that were not included in iPadOS 18, and macOS Ventura 13.7.7 and macOS Sonoma 14.7.7 will include older variants of Intel that were previously dropped by the latest launches.
Notably, all these OS’s are set to be replaced in the fall by the latest releases.