Home / Sci-Tech

Apple rolls out iOS 18.6, macOS 15.6, and other updates to public

With latest update, iOS and iPadOS users in the EU can download alternate app stores and to install apps directly from websites

Apple rolls out iOS 18.6, macOS 15.6, and other updates to public
Apple rolls out iOS 18.6, macOS 15.6, and other updates to public

Apple has officially released iOS 18.6, macOS Sequoia 15.6, iPadOS 18.6, tvOS 18.6, watchOS 11.6, and visionOS 2.6 to the public.

It comes with a fix for a problem with sharing movies from the Photos app, but mostly updates a list of security vulnerabilities.

For macOS, iPadOS, and iOS, the list of fixes of CVEs covers everything from the Metal graphics API to WebKit to networking to filesystem permissions issues.

Notably, every update fixes up to two dozen vulnerabilities, including operating system (OS) updates, covering a range of flaws.

The update includes a mechanism to download alternate app stores and to install apps directly from websites for iOS and iPadOS users in the EU.

Users can also find these security patches for older OS that the Cupertino-based tech giant is still maintaining for individuals who are unable to update their devices to the latest versions.

The iPadOS 17.7.9 update covers multiple tablets that were not included in iPadOS 18, and macOS Ventura 13.7.7 and macOS Sonoma 14.7.7 will include older variants of Intel that were previously dropped by the latest launches.

Notably, all these OS’s are set to be replaced in the fall by the latest releases. 

Read more :

Sci-Tech

TikTok incorporates YouTube Music for saving songs from videos

TikTok incorporates YouTube Music for saving songs from videos
with this update, TikTok streamlines the process of adding your favourite tracks to your preferred music streaming platform

WhatsApp adds game-changing night mode to camera interface

WhatsApp adds game-changing night mode to camera interface
This new feature is designed to make photos clearer and brighter without needing any extra light

Google Chrome receives AI-centric store summaries option

Google Chrome receives AI-centric store summaries option
Google Chrome latest feature will provide crucial information regarding the customer service, shipping, and product quality

Google makes ‘major shift’ in online searches with AI Mode launch

Google makes ‘major shift’ in online searches with AI Mode launch
Google announces new AI Mode tool for the UK to handle users ‘multi-part questions’

WhatsApp introduces wave emoji greeting to help start conversations more easily

WhatsApp introduces wave emoji greeting to help start conversations more easily
This new feature is designed to help people feel more comfortable starting a chat with someone they've never messaged before

Elon Musk announces $16.5 billion chip deal between Tesla and Samsung

Elon Musk announces $16.5 billion chip deal between Tesla and Samsung
Tesla and Samsung Electronics join forces for advanced next-generation AI6 chip production

WhatsApp to allow user import profile photos from Facebook and Instagram: Report

WhatsApp to allow user import profile photos from Facebook and Instagram: Report
WhatsApp upcoming update will allows users to save both time and effort when uploading photos across social media platforms

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max latest leaks

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max latest leaks
All the forthcoming models of Apple iPhone 17 is likely to feature a redesigned Dynamic Island interface